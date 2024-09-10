'Patriotic' Parrot Chanting 'Vote for Trump' Sets the Internet on Fire: 'Hope You Get Therapy'

A patriotic parrot?! Well, it may sound implausible, but it seems as though Donald Trump has a new supporter in a sweet little parakeet for the 2024 elections. Apparently, a man's video is going viral on social media in which his birdy is repeatedly chanting 'Vote for Trump! Vote! Vote!" The ex-prez., who was riding high on the popularity waves, is facing a tight race against Kamala Harris. And this parakeet may likely uplift his spirits.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Michael Ciaglo

The Republican nominee's biggest GenZ fan, Bo Loudon, shared the viral video on X, formerly Twitter, praising the parrot while also taking a jab at Harris. The teenager captioned, "THIS GUY IS GOING VIRAL FOR TRAINING HIS BIRD TO SAY 'VOTE FOR TRUMP!' 'Vote for Trump! Vote! Vote! Vote for Trump,' the bird says. Kamala WISHES she had this level of support! It sure would be a shame if everyone shared this and it went viral!"

🚨THIS GUY IS GOING VIRAL FOR TRAINING HIS BIRD TO SAY "VOTE FOR TRUMP!"



"Vote for Trump! Vote! Vote! Vote for Trump," the bird says.



Kamala WISHES she had this level of support!



It sure would be a shame if everyone shared this and it went viral! pic.twitter.com/xwRwiqpMFv — Bo Loudon (@BoLoudon) September 1, 2024

Before Loudon, the video was shared by another X user, @TONYxTWO, a MAGA supporter, whose post amassed 1.4 million views. While most of the internet couldn't stop gushing over the cuteness of the parakeet, some made their political views known. @PAPatriot16 compared the bird with the Democrats, "I think he just proved that even birds are smarter than Democrats." @kayrat8151 hailed the parrot, "That is fabulous! This bird is a patriot."

Quaker parrots have an amazing vocabulary and are interesting little birds… but They can be incredibly loud when they don't get their way. — RayRayRooRoo77 (@RayRayRooRoo77) August 30, 2024

Some had a more mocking tone about the parrot's behavior. For instance, @optimist_280 joked, "That's a new campaign idea. Create an army of birds, teach them to say 'vote for Trump' and set them loose." @vtousley asked a significant question, "Can the bird vote?" @dick95dick95 noted, "Anxious but knows politics." @propaganda4all hilariously commented, "My dog is jealous because he can't do it."

Give him a cracker — YahWeh Yirch remedies (@YahwehYirch) August 29, 2024

Meanwhile, some Trump critics like @garykoepnick sympathized, "What your parents have done to you is cruel. I hope you get therapy before it's too late." @UltimateOwnageX added, "Poor bird." Another X critic, @florida_bay, called out Loudon, "And BoLo is a bird brain too." A Harris supporter, @iimasociates, set the record straight, "Kamala could care less about the bird. She has voters, not birds." @hillbilly4avs echoed, "I doubt she wants the kind of support of bird brains.

im lookin my dog square in the eyes right now — Azzila 🙄 (@azzilathehun) August 30, 2024

The 78-year-old politician emerged a victor at the RNC surviving his failed assassination attempt on July 13, 2024, during his Butler, Pennsylvania rally. His supporters gathered in thousands of numbers at the Milwaukee arena cheering for him enthusiastically. Some delegates even put white bandages over their ear, just like Trump, to show their solidarity with the GOP frontrunner.

I'm not sure what's more impressive, the bird's vocabulary or the owner's patience. Either way, it's a reminder that we can teach each other a lot." — CigarVatos Gentlemen's & Women's .Club 🌹 (@CigarVatos) August 29, 2024

However, the presidential race took an unexpected turn after POTUS Joe Biden abandoned his reelection bid and passed the torch to his running mate Harris. The VP's popularity took the political world by storm and although, on the surface, Trump seemed calm and unfazed, some insiders could sense the tension brewing behind the scenes, especially after he called her names like 'lunatic,' 'dumb,' and 'communist.'

Republicans feared Trump was straying away from the goal. For instance, Senator Lindsey Graham urged the businessman to stay focused on one of his biggest strengths, the economy, "His policies are good for America, and if you have a policy debate for president, he wins. Donald Trump the provocateur, the showman, may not win this election," as per The Guardian.