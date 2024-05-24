Patrick Mahomes Takes Credit for Playing Cupid for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce: ‘I Was the One’

Patrick Mahomes, the star quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs, recently revealed his penchant for matchmaking. During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Mahomes elaborated on his role in sparking the romance between his teammate, Travis Kelce, and pop superstar, Taylor Swift. Mahomes shared, "I like to take some of the credit. I was the one who invited Travis to the first Taylor concert when the friendship bracelet [idea came up]. He was sitting in my suite, so I felt like I was the matchmaker."

As per People magazine, Mahomes disclosed how he encouraged Kelce to pursue Swift. He explained, "I had some input in there as well. I was like, 'Dude, you should go for it. Just go for it.' And you know Travis, man. He does it. He's a great dude. I'm glad that it's all worked out for the best." Kelce himself also admitted how he attempted to meet Swift during one of her concerts. In an episode of his podcast, New Heights with brother Jason, he revealed his plan for the night. "If you’re up on Taylor Swift concerts, there are friendship bracelets, and I received a bunch of them being there, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it."

However, sadly, the meeting didn’t happen at the concert. Travis shared, "I was disappointed that she doesn't talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings. So, I was a little hurt I didn't get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her.” Swift also addressed their early days in an interview. As reported by E! News, she confessed, “... it started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell. We started hanging out right after that. So we had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for because we got to know each other. By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple.”

As Swift began attending Travis’ games, she quickly became friends with Mahomes’ wife, Brittany. Host McAfee in the interview, praised Mahomes for handling the increased attention well. He remarked, "I heard Travis was in Lake Como this week. My algorithm also tells me everything Travis is doing with his life. And then my wife will tell me everything Taylor is doing. So I feel like I'm a part of their relationship. I couldn't even imagine being on that side of it all. You guys are handling it great, you need to know that." Mahomes responded with his trademark humility. "I appreciate it. I appreciate it, man. We enjoy it. It's been a fun run."