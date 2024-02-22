Parkland Shooting Survivor Trolls Trump, Buys Domain & Changes It to Gun Safety Website

A Parkland high school shooting survivor is trolling former President Donald Trump's new shoe business.

After purchasing the website URL that alluded to Trump's new line of sneakers, David Hogg converted it into an anti-gun violence platform that included a call-to-action feature that allowed users to lobby for legislation on gun safety, per Raw Story. Hogg, who is currently in charge of Leaders We Deserve, an organization that helps elect young people to Congress, slammed the business mogul on February 16 on X, formerly Twitter.

I just bought https://t.co/1rk0tlGZOZ

I have redirected you to a page to call your member of congress. The twist is the person who makes the call is a victim of gun violence, whose voice has been re-created with AI to call for gun safety. pic.twitter.com/FNAp5J4Us4 — David Hogg 🟧 (@davidhogg111) February 18, 2024

“I just bought shoptrumpsneakers.com,” the activist wrote. “I have redirected you to a page to call your member of Congress. The twist is the person who makes the call is a victim of gun violence whose voice has been re-created with AI to call for gun safety.” The real Trump website, gettrumpsneakers.com, is owned by CIC Ventures LLC and resembles Hogg's counterfeit version quite a bit.

Hogg's move effectively steals part of former President Trump's high-profile swagger. Trump introduced a line of sneakers priced between $199 and $399 to collect money for his legal bills following his $355 million fine verdict laid out against him in his New York civil fraud trial. The more expensive "The Never Surrender High-Tops," a pair of gold shoes with a black T printed on the tongue, have already sold out. According to Trump's Truth Social page, some customers are trying to resell them for thousands of dollars.

Trump has continued to promote the sneakers but hasn't openly addressed Hogg's website. The anti-gun violence activist subsequently added, “Not going to lie, pretty proud of this. Thanks to my tech-savvy friends who helped.”

Supporters of gun safety lauded the young activist's move. "Brilliant," replied user FoodieEccentric on X. "Your generation will save America." Another user lauded him, saying, "Damn, you are brilliant David Hogg!"

In February 2018, a former student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, opened fire, leaving 17 people dead and 17 wounded, per Independent. Following the event, Hogg became involved in anti-gun violence activism and co-founded March for Our Lives, a student-run group that pushes for laws on gun control.

The website Hogg created allows users to choose a recording, send it to a politician of their choosing, and listen to the voices of six victims of gun violence that have been produced. Users can even insert the victims' zip codes. The website states that 43,036 people died as a result of gun violence in 2023. Almost 5,000 individuals have lost their lives to gun violence so far this year.

Brilliant. Your generation will save America. 👏👏👏 — Eccentric Foodie☮️🇺🇦💙🫏 (@FoodieEccentric) February 18, 2024

75,000 calls have been placed via the website since announcing the website, Hogg revealed in a tweet. Hogg slammed the Trump team and shared, "Thank you to team Trump for being dumb enough to not pay the $12 for the website. I’ll give it to you for a small donation of 1 million dollars to March For Our Lives."