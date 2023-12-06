Paris Hilton Was 'Scared' To Change Baby Phoenix’s Diaper For The First Time

Paris Hilton has taken a funny and candid approach to navigating motherhood, revealing on the latest episode of Paris in Love that she had not changed her son Phoenix’s diaper until one month after his arrival via surrogate. The reality star turned entrepreneur sought help from her sister, Nicky Hilton, as she speculated on the task, portraying a blend of vulnerability and lightheartedness. In a scene reminiscent of her Simple Life days, Paris admitted to her sister, "Should I learn how to change his diaper? I said I wouldn't do this on my birthday, but I will for you, Anything for Phoenix."

As reported by Page Six, this willingness to embrace new experiences for the sake of her child reflects the ever-changing journey of motherhood for the first time. As the scene unfolded, Paris confessed, "Okay, I'm scared," before changing the newborn’s diaper. "You've never done it?" Nicky asks, to which Paris says no. Nicky, a seasoned mother herself, facilitated words of wisdom on locating the front and back of the diaper, offering valuable insights into the less glamorous aspects of motherhood. Nicky asserted in a confessional, "Motherhood, you've got to get your hands a little bit dirty."

However, the scene did not escape the scrutiny of some viewers, with social media reactions expanding from amusement to criticism. While many found the moment reflective of Paris’s persona, others raised concerns about her not knowing how to change her child’s diaper sooner, igniting a debate on parenting practices. Paris has been open about her unconventional path to motherhood. "Surrogacy was a difficult decision to make. I would have loved that experience of growing the baby in your tummy and feeling the kicks and all of those exciting moments, but my life has just been so public, so even though the baby is biologically mine and Carter's, we decided to have a surrogate carry him," she said on an episode of Paris in Love, season 2.

Paris’ husband also shared his perspective, stating, "Now having a family with Paris, we want our family to grow up and be normal and not always be known as Paris Hilton's children; we have to think about safety. When we go to the farmer's market, it's one thing if someone stops and asks Paris for a photo. It's a whole other thing with the baby in tow in a stroller. I don't think we know everything the journey's gonna throw at us, but we're just gonna tackle it as we go," he concluded.

Despite occasional scrutiny and mom-shaming, Paris remains unapologetically herself, navigating the complexities of motherhood with humor and resilience. The lighthearted diaper-changing episode on Paris in Love adds another dimension to the multifaceted journey of a celebrity-turned-mom, inviting audiences into the genuine and relatable moments of parenthood. As Paris embraces the messy, challenging, and joyous aspects of raising her children, she continues to redefine her public image through the lens of motherhood.

