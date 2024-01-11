Paris Hilton is a renowned socialite with connections in some pretty high places. She’s well-networked with bigwigs in the entertainment industry, such as Kim Kardashian, Marc Jacobs, Olivia Rodrigo, Cara Delevinge, Snoop Dogg, Katy Perry, etc., to name a few. Given her dazzling personality and her savvy entrepreneurship skills, Hilton has grown to be one of the most beloved television personalities. However, the Lover Paris reality star has been taking time away from the spotlight to spend some downtime with family. Particularly her two children: 11-month-old son, Pheonix, and an 8-week-old daughter, London.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Axelle

Recently, the mother of two took to her Instagram to share a glimpse of her little bundles of joy slumbering away. The two looked rather cozy, all bundled up and warm in their respective cribs. The now-deleted Instagram Stories featured the sleeping toddlers in the elegantly crafted nursery. Hilton couldn’t help but squeal and gush with motherly affection as she flaunted her children’s angelic sleeping faces. Warmly looking at London, she said, “Oh, the princess!” Hilton seemed like one proud mama! The mother of two shared these precious glimpses on both Instagram and TikTok via Stories.

Image Source: TikTok | @parishilton

Before the videos could disappear forever, fans took notice of one very specific detail concerning her son, Pheonix. Both toddlers were wrapped up pretty warmly in their cribs. However, on taking a closer look, some eagle-eyed fans pointed out Pheonix's abundant blankets. One such eager fan expressed their concern for the little lad, saying, "Paris, I love this so much! Be sure to check on safe sleep practices for your sweet little babies."

Little did the commenter know that Hilton was paying close attention to her comments. And so instead of taking this negatively, she had a very grateful and curt response to the fan. She replied to the alleged critic’s comment: “Thank you for letting me know.” She added a red heart emoji at the end of her note of gratitude. Likewise, many took note of the wrapped baby. Others couldn’t help but gush at the sweet sight of a mother fawning over her two precious children as they were deeply invested in dreamland.

Hilton recently shared another video of her son sweetly flaunting his adorable walking moves!! But it also saw him contemplating whether or not to open the lid of the trash can. Little Pheonix was dressed in a blue onesie and was in a matching walking chair. Nevertheless, Hilton went on to instruct her son to step away from the trash can, which he happily listened to while cheerfully babbling. Even in this TikTok, Hilton responded to many of her followers who were gushing about her son.

Image Source: TikTok | @parishilton

One person said, "Omg, he has gotten so tall; look at him just standing like the little gentleman.” To this, Hilton responded in agreement: “I can’t believe it!!!” Another commented, “Such a cutie.” A third said, “He’s beyond adorable.” A final one noted: “So cute! He even knew as soon as you said his name, shaking his head!” It appears that Hilton is indeed enjoying the lovely journey of motherhood and spending time with her family.

