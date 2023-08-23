Paris Hilton, Pink, and Others Stand in Support of Britney Spears Amid Split With Sam Asghari

Strong women uplift each other, and recently, when Britney Spears' divorce news spread in tabloids, the pop sensation was not alone. Her industry well-wishers are supporting Spears amid her split from her husband, Sam Asghari. The list of people standing with her through this tough time includes Paris Hilton and Pink, among others. Though the pop star was silent in the media, celebrities rallied around her.

Image Source: Getty Images | David Becker

After 14 months of marital bliss, the Toxic singer is separating from Asghari, and the news took everyone by storm. Her estranged husband issued a statement on social media addressing the divorce news, "After six years of love and commitment to each other, my wife and I have decided to end our journey together," according to Page Six.

He added, "We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other, and I wish her the best always. S–t happens." He also admitted that 'asking for privacy is ridiculous,' so he urged people and the media to just be 'kind and thoughtful.' However, it's complete silence from Spears' side.

Image Source: Getty Images | John Gichigi

But the Hollywood A-listers aren't silent. Singers like Pink grabbed headlines on August 16, 2023, when she tweaked the lyrics of her song Don't Let Me Get Me in honor of the 41-year-old during her show in Michigan, reported Page Six. She chose to be "sweet" to her.

Pink swapped saying she was "tired of being compared to damn Britney Spears for calling her fellow Grammy Award winner "Sweet" in videos captured by the audience at the concert and across social media. She originally sang: Tired of being compared to damn Britney Spears / She's so pretty / That just ain't me.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by P!NK (@pink)

After Pink modified the line, the crowd was heard cheering for the singer and going "awww" while rooting for them loudly, per Marie Claire. The iconic moment was shared on Twitter, and fans couldn't help but gush over her kind gesture. A fan, @BelleBlakeLive, praised, "Pink is a class act."

Another fan, @Melanie50058634, suggested, "Go wrap your arms around @britneyspears." @AnneTrarieux appreciated, "@Pink

that's what makes you a special person your heart is always good." Although the line Damn Britney Spears may sound like an insult, Pink was merely referring to her own insecurities in comparison to Spears.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maria River Red (@britneyspears)

Unlike Pink, Hilton's support was rather subtle. The 42-year-old just pressed a "like button" on one of Spears' unbothered social media uploads. Right after Asghari filed for divorce, the Criminal singer posted a picture of herself riding a horse on the beach. She captioned, "Buying a horse soon."

😭 At her show last night, @Pink changed the lyric of "Don't Let Me Get Me" from the original, "damn Britney Spears," to "sweet Britney Spears." pic.twitter.com/uxdcvcVAGf — BreatheHeavy (@breatheheavycom) August 17, 2023

In 2021, the Pretty Girls singer made Asghari sign a prenup before they got engaged. Apparently, the fitness trainer threatened to go public with extraordinary, embarrassing information about Spears unless the agreement was renegotiated. But it's not just women; Spears also had support from her former husband, Kevin Federline. He spoke through his attorney, "He just hopes that everything works out for the best, whether that’s being together or not being together. He wishes her the best."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maria River Red (@britneyspears)

