Paris Hilton is confidently positioning herself as the trailblazer of the selfie, asserting that she played a pivotal role in shaping the modern-day trend well before it became a widespread phenomenon. The 42-year-old socialite recently took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a nostalgic series of selfie-style throwback photos featuring none other than the Toxic singer, Britney Spears, from the year 2006.

17 years ago, @britneyspears and I created the selfie! 👯‍♀️🤳🏻 Tag me in your most epic selfies to celebrate the most iconic invention 🔥✨ pic.twitter.com/mYqU2avACP — ParisHilton (@ParisHilton) November 19, 2023

In her post, Hilton confidently declared, "17 years ago, Britney and I created the selfie! Tag me in your most epic selfies to celebrate the most iconic invention." The throwback images capture Hilton and Spears in a close huddle, ear-to-ear, radiantly smiling for the camera. The final slide depicts the two blondes striking kissy faces, with a pouty Spears while Hilton dons a sultry expression.

In the 2000s, I invented the selfie 📸 What have you done with my invention since then?! ☺️ Tag me in your hottest selfies 🔥💕#ThatsHot pic.twitter.com/k1ASqYwN0o — ParisHilton (@ParisHilton) November 20, 2023

Hilton's assertion sparked reactions from her followers, with director Chris Applebaum humorously acknowledging, "Every selfie I take, I think of the architects of the selfie." Simultaneously, many fans deemed the moment "iconic." This isn't Hilton's initial playful claim to selfie supremacy. In a 2017 interview with W Magazine, she quipped, "If a beeper had a camera, I would have taken a selfie with it," adding a touch of humor to her self-proclaimed status as a selfie trailblazer. She even hinted at having early selfies from her childhood, taken with a disposable camera.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chris Polk

Users on the platform shared their views and thanked her for the iconic moments. User XSimonWu tweeted, "Thank you, Paris and Britney for inventing the selfie. One of the greatest inventions of mankind, only second to the person who invented the 'cheese'." Another user @AshBrinkMeyer chimed in saying, "Such a queen, just love your night light Paris! Keep beaming." While others contradicted her saying she wasn't the first person to take a selfie and dismissed her self-proclaimed claim to fame.

Speaking of fame, both these glamorous celebs once found themselves in an unexpected situation when they were featured in a campaign ad by former Senator John McCain. Back in 2008, to thwart Obama's efforts and perhaps even slow down his train of thought, John McCain released quite a promotional video. It compared the famous prez against two of the biggest pop stars and celebrities of the time - Britney Spears and Paris Hilton, both of whom are renowned globally till date.

The celebrities were dragged into the controversy as the advertisement began with an introduction of Obama as "the biggest celebrity in the world," and he was seen waving and engaging a sea of people who were chanting his name. The praise for him continues as the narrator in the video asks viewers to ponder if he was "ready to lead" the country. Next, the video emphasizes the "soaring gas prices" at the time and highlights Obama's opinion on the matter -"No offshore drilling", per NPR.

Did Britney Spears & Paris Hilton create the selfie? 🤳 pic.twitter.com/yzScGEQK9c — Katherine Harris (@IamKatHarris) November 20, 2023

Whether Hilton's claim to the selfie throne is met with amusement or agreement, there's no denying the impact of her and Britney Spears' early foray into capturing self-portraits, inadvertently setting the stage for a cultural phenomenon that continues to thrive all the more today.

