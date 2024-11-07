Palace's Update on Queen Camilla’s Health Has Everyone Pointing Out The Same Thing: "She's Not..."

Buckingham Palace recently announced that Queen Camilla is unwell and wouldn't be able to attend her scheduled engagements. However, royal fans were enraged by the official statement referring to her as 'Queen.' They complained that she may have earned the title of 'Queen Consort' by marrying King Charles, but they wouldn't accept her as their queen.

The Queen can probably be forgiven for cancelling engagements on account of being dead for two years, right?



(I'm aware this refers to Camilla but I simply don't recognise her as "The Queen" and I simply never will so shut up) pic.twitter.com/OTqfrQcFN0 — Marc 🥥🌴 (@MarcWinsland) November 5, 2024

An X, formerly Twitter user, @MarcWinsland, posted the screenshot of Sky News and captioned, "The Queen can probably be forgiven for canceling engagements on account of being dead for two years, right? (I'm aware this refers to Camilla but I simply don't recognize her as "The Queen" and I simply never will so shut up)." The post garnered more than 80,000 views and comments from people who mostly echoed his sentiment.

Another netizen, @PatriciaClaxton, saw eye-to-eye, "I don't accept this person as my Queen because I remember how much pain she caused Diana by carrying on with Charles behind her back." A second user, @MaggieP31069, agreed, "I totally agree. This woman will never be Queen in my eyes. Queen Elizabeth said she should be known as Queen Consort. To do otherwise is disrespecting her wishes."

Camilla will never be queen as much as Lizzie was. — Sarah The Striker (@SLG_footy) November 5, 2024

More royal fans joined the bandwagon like @NavyReg1970 who explained, "I think you meant to say, Queen Consort. The title of "Queen" is reserved only for female rulers who became monarchs through the line of succession." @JasbirMada85277 objected, "Technically she should be referred to as Queen Consort." @Leedstekgeek corrected the statement, "100% She is the King's wife definitely not our Queen." @JaniceS00609610 added, "Me neither, even though I think they are suited to each other, but she is not My Queen."

Me neither, even though I think they are suited to each other, but she is not My Queen — Janice Sutton (@JaniceS00609610) November 5, 2024

Meanwhile, a bunch of other people spoke in Camilla's defense. For instance, this X royal fan, @Wiseman19510, favored, "Makes no difference whether you recognize Camilla as the Queen or not. She is the Queen. She was crowned Queen at the Coronation." @juliette0307 rationalized, "And yet, she is, whether you like it or not. That's the basic principle of hereditary monarchy, you don't get to choose if you like it or not. Logic that." Some others simply wished her well like @ScottiSal, who commented, "Get well soon."

A statement from the palace read, "Her Majesty The Queen is currently unwell with a chest infection, for which her doctors have advised a short period of rest. With great regret, Her Majesty has therefore had to withdraw from her engagements for this week, but she very much hopes to be recovered in time to attend this weekend’s Remembrance events as normal," as per BBC.

On behalf of the whole country, I wish Her Majesty The Queen a speedy recovery. https://t.co/dXElE1YHtD — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) November 5, 2024

Though the condition isn't alarming, thankfully, she wouldn't be at the Field of Remembrance commemoration where she's serving as the senior royal in recent years. She'd be replaced by the 78-year-old Duchess of Gloucester, a working royal, married to the cousin of late Queen Elizabeth II.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla arrive for a visit in Canberra at Defence Establishment Fairbairn, Australia. Image Source: Photo by Tracey Nearmy | Getty Images

The Queen Consort's last appearance was when she accompanied her husband and the British Monarch King Charles on a tour of Oceania where they covered Australia and Samoa which began on October 18 and ended on October 26 before the royal couple quietly travelled to India.