This Is What Owen Wilson Said When He Reunited With Jennifer Lopez After 25 Years in ‘Marry Me’

Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson worked on a romantic comedy together -Marry Me. The film featured two unique people with professions on opposite sides of the spectrum. This unorthodox love story between a renowned pop star [Lopez] and a high school math teacher [Wilson] touched the hearts of all its viewers. The two actors have reunited after 25 years on the big screen. With an emphasis on the reunion, the Cars voice actor talked about his experience working with his co-star after nearly a decade.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Momodu Mansaray

Also Read: Dunkin’ Super Bowl Ad Was a Huge Hit, and Fans Unanimously Agree Ben Affleck Is Reason Why

Say yes to Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson in the most charming rom-com of the year. Follow us, RT + Tag a fellow romantic to enter to #win a #MarryMeMovie prize pack, featuring the movie on Blu-ray + Digital, as well as a plush bathrobe, wine tumbler & photo frame! pic.twitter.com/Ii5RMj5j3j — The Reel Roundup 🍿 🎬 (@BenMkWrites) April 27, 2022

In an interview with Moviefone on the 12th of February 2022, the protagonists were in the middle of a discussion about their film and the memories that followed. At the beginning of the conversation, the two talked about their respective characters while highlighting core features that resonated with them as they filmed.

Owen Wilson talks about working with Jennifer Lopez on Marry Me, his biggest difference from his character and working with director Kat Coira, #JenniferLopez #owenwilson #marrymemovie pic.twitter.com/Ap0BShaedp — cinemabang.com (@CinemabangCom) January 19, 2022

As the discussion progressed, the Shanghai Knights actor was asked about his experience working with Lopez after such a vast amount of time.

Also Read: Here's The Reasons Why Jennifer Lopez and Sandra Bullock Had a Fallout

Wilson sums it all down to being a very zen experience. "For me, it was very relaxing" he claimed. And then went on to gush about his co-star. "It was nice because Jen assumed so many responsibilities. I didn't have to worry about anything" confessed the actor.

He also notes that although it was a carefree experience for him, it was stressful for the producers of his film, Elaine Goldsmith -Thomas and Lopez. "She and Elaine had to bear the brunt of the stress of everything."

Also Read: Here’s How Jennifer Lopez Treats Her Backup Dancers off the Sets, Her Scandals Revealed

Jennifer Lopez talks about working with Maluma on Marry Me and the concert in Madison Square Gardens. Marry me starring Jennifer Lopez, Owen Wilson, Maluma and Sarah Silverman is in theaters 11th February.#JenniferLopez #maluma @maluma #MarryMeMovie pic.twitter.com/6x2XyYZEoT — cinemabang.com (@CinemabangCom) January 18, 2022

Amid the kerfuffle of chaos, the actor commended how composed and collected the Monster-In-Law actress was. He also praised her for her accurate casting ideas. "A lot of times when you work on a movie, you kind of hear it in your head or you have casting ideas. With this [the film] everybody was just spot on" confessed Wilson. He recalls the symphony of a healthy and tranquil work environment with Lopez on the scene. "I wasn't worried about anything. I felt that it was working while we were doing it" said the actor.

OK I didn't watch 31 horrors but back on track with 1 day left. #Anaconda - so bad so good, love 90s horror.🐍 Poor Owen Wilson doesn't get featured in the movie poster. #31DaysofHorror pic.twitter.com/5IPL5c6nOM — Sarah Madden (@SazMadz) October 30, 2019

Before this, the two made an appearance together in the failed movie, Anaconda franchise. The sci-fi thriller movie was released nearly 25 years ago. Besides Lopez and Wilson, the cast included quite a few decorated actors. John Voight, Ice Cube, Danny Trejo, and more were also part of the crew.

It just occurred to me that Jennifer Lopez & Owen Wilson were both in ANACONDA once upon a time ago… #MarryMe pic.twitter.com/ow47cQU278 — Emilio (@TheFilmMaestro) February 12, 2022

The story revolves around a group of a motley crew of explorers who get lost in a forest searching for a relic. Just as they thought things couldn't be worse, they were met with a mammoth snake with malicious intent and a mysterious stranger [Voight].

Owen Wilson as Gary Dixon in Anaconda (1997) pic.twitter.com/vYkIbgPZeQ — we ♡ owen wilson (fan account) (@ForOwenWilson) October 29, 2021

In an interview with AV Club on the 31st of August 2015, Wilson mentioned that he'd never actually seen the movie and had only watched the part until he was devoured by the snake. "I've never seen that movie all the way through. I've only seen that scene where you can almost see my face through the snake's belly" the actor concluded.

References:

https://www.moviefone.com/news/jennifer-lopez-and-owen-wilson-talk-marry-me/

https://www.avclub.com/owen-wilson-on-getting-swallowed-by-an-anaconda-and-bea-1798284169

More from Inquisitr

When Jennifer Lopez Turned Down a Boyfriend’s Demand to Get Botox at 23: "Wonder What Would’ve Happened"

Here's Why Jennifer Lopez's Nannies Have Not Stuck Around Despite Great Pay and Benefits