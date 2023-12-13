North West posted a video clip where admirers could see her bedroom decorated for Christmas. There were at least five Christmas trees, a dressing table covered in white cotton to resemble snow, Santa figures, and silver reindeer. However, as reported by The Mirror, Kim Kardashian was slammed by her fans for 'overindulging' her daughter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

Also Read: Fans Praise Kim Kardashian on Social Media for Introducing Daughter North West to Rapper Sexxy Red

One of her admirers commented, "Maybe [North] should ask her mom if she can give some of those Christmas trees and gifts to children who have nothing..." A second one wrote, "It looks like a department store; I find it difficult to see it as someone's bedroom. Maybe it's an annex for her Christmas stuff?" A third one wrote, "Meanwhile....the rest of the work is going to s*** and in England, kids have no presents at all...not saying they don't work there a**** off for what they have but still...have some thought." Another follower also said, "Highlighting this stunning display of massive overindulgence is simply sad."

North West knows Santa is not real. Kim Kardashian disagrees. 😄 pic.twitter.com/7RhIvYUiaC — JUMBLE BAG (@JumbleBag) December 12, 2023

This week, Kardashian used social media to show off the winter splendor of her Los Angeles home to her followers. The SKIMS businesswoman showcased her white-themed décor in the videos, giving the impression of a snow globe. Kardashian posted a video on Instagram that began with a corridor lined with trees covered in snow and then panned to her living room, where she had five beige stockings, a gold tree, and Philip Cornish's piano music playing. Throughout December, Kardashian has been flaunting her Christmas décor. She first revealed her en-suite bathroom setup, which included many sparkling trees outside the floor-to-ceiling windows.

North West debuts her new verse at Kanye’s Miami Listening Party for Vultures!pic.twitter.com/sHK5soSI9C — HiiipHopHeads! (@HiiipHopHeads1) December 13, 2023

Also Read: Kim Kardashian Sparks Controversy as Fans Decode 'Secret Intention' Behind North West's Met Gala Prep

In another latest update, North shocked everyone recently with a surprise performance at dad Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign's listening party for their forthcoming new album, Vultures, early on Tuesday morning. Social media users have been sharing a video of North performing live with her father, who is virtually completely wrapped in a black hoodie, while the audience is going crazy for the song. On Kanye's next album, which will also have collaborations with Bad Bunny, Freddie Gibbs, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, and Chris Brown, North's verse will also make its debut.

Chris Brown hits the stage with Kanye West … North West … Ty Dolla $ign … Charlie Wilson and more! Kim Kardashian allegedly brings all the kids 🥰 pic.twitter.com/oMb7XJqWDA — Katherine Harris (@IamKatHarris) December 12, 2023

Also Read: 10 Times Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Daughter North West Wowed the Internet

Photos that TMZ was able to collect show that Bianca Censori, Kanye's wife, was also there. She is seen holding North in her arms in several pictures. Ten-year-old North pranced around the stage while her verse was played. In the song, she rapped, "I love it here." She went on, "We gonna take over the year for another year. It’s your bestie, miss miss Westie, don’t try to test me. It’s going to get messy, just just just bless me. Bless me. It’s your bestie, miss miss Westie. Just tryna bless me. Just bless me. Bless me."

More from Inquisitr

Daughter North’s Practical Abilities Cause Kim Kardashian to Take Another 'Humbling' Hit

Fans Slam Kim Kardashian for Encouraging Daughter North West's 'Rude and Disrespectful' Behavior