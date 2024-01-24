Outrage as Kim Kardashian Strikes Big Money Balenciaga Deal Amid Pedophilia Scandal Backlash

Kim Kardashian is once again facing the wrath of her fans as she proudly announces her ambassadorship with Balenciaga. A move that comes a year after the brand's controversial ad featuring children and BDSM items. The reality TV star, now 44, had initially expressed her dismay over the images that stirred backlash against the fashion house. Despite claiming to be "shaken and disgusted," she refused to sever ties with Balenciaga, leaving many fans disappointed and questioning her commitment to what's right.

Lmao. Kim Kardashian’s is back at Balenciaga after that big statement she put out after the ad controversy. These people… pic.twitter.com/NoVRgZ5vYR — Sartorial Tony (@Temptingtony__) January 22, 2024

In response to her announcement, fans unleashed their fury, accusing Kardashian of prioritizing money over morals. One critic labeled her a "hypocrite," emphasizing that "money is all that matters to her." The disappointment was palpable as fans expressed disbelief over her choice of a brand with child abuse allegations. The criticisms continued to pour in on social media. Users highlighted the contradiction in Kardashian's actions by comparisons. Some questioned, "So we forgot about the kid bondage thing? lol," "Where's she gonna keep all the money and fame when she's gone?" another said. One Twitter user succinctly remarked, "Girl... Embarrassing," as per The Daily Mail.

So Kim Kardashian just was name Balenciaga new brand ambassador to already be a billionaire and take money from that company KNOWN what they did and she was one of the people who spoke out against them is the crazy part , but it says a lot about her character — A T H E N A CEO (@LuchiTheDesignr) January 22, 2024

In November 2022, Balenciaga faced intense criticism for releasing an ad campaign. The ad inappropriately featured children posing with BDSM-inspired items. Kardashian, who had an existing relationship with the brand as an ambassador and frequent wearer of their designs, initially received backlash for not immediately severing ties, despite expressing being "shaken" and "disgusted" by the images. Kardashian has decided to continue her ambassadorship. In her statement, she expressed enthusiasm about the partnership and commitment to working with Balenciaga on appropriate campaigns in the future.

KIM KARDASHIAN BOASTS NEW GIG AS BALENCIAGA AMBASSADOR; SAYS THE PEDOPHILE PROMOTING FASHION HOUSE IS COMMITTED TO DOING WHAT’S RIGHT! 🤡



Kim Kardashian announced on her Instagram she’s become Balenciaga’s ambassador.



“For me, this long-standing relationship is built on mutual… https://t.co/1tqaqPk50O pic.twitter.com/Fsg32HwU2z — LIZ CROKIN (@LizCrokin) January 22, 2024

Balenciaga apologized and removed the controversial ad, as per CBS News. Many fans remain troubled by the brand's misstep and Kardashian's ongoing affiliation. Kardashian had previously emphasized the importance of child safety, stating "I have been quiet for the past few days, not because I haven't been shocked and outraged by the recent Balenciaga campaigns, but because I wanted an opportunity to speak to their team to understand for myself how this could have happened, as a mother of four, I have been shaken by those disturbing images. The safety of children must be held with the highest regard and anything against it should have no place in our society - period." Later, she reissued the statement, incorporating stronger language and emphasizing, "any attempts to normalize child abuse of any kind should have no place in our society - period." Her continued partnership with Balenciaga seems at odds with this stance.

Ultimately, the situation underscores the nuanced decisions celebrities face when balancing brand affiliations with personal values. Kardashian is attempting to move forward and effect change from within rather than sever ties completely. However, many feel this compromises her stated principles. It remains to be seen how her role as an ambassador will evolve and if it can recover from this controversy.

