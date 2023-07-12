Orlando Bloom And Katy Perry Share A Passionate Moment at Bruce Springsteen' Concert In London

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry are spending 'quality time together' in London lately. The couple was spotted locking lips in a rare display of public affection while attending Bruce Springsteen's concert on Saturday, July 8, at the BST Hyde Park festival, per DailyMail. The American Idol judge and the Carnival Row alum also shared a kiss last week while attending a Wimbledon match in London. The Pirates of the Caribbean actor is currently filming The Cut alongside Caitríona Balfe in the UK and Perry has accompanied him for a short vacation.

The Harleys in Hawaii hitmaker was seen wearing one of her favorite colors, a pink dress with a pair of matching sunglasses, and Bloom coordinated the casual style with a white t-shirt and blue jeans. They were accompanied by other Hollywood A-listers including Chelsea Handler, Leslie Mann, Judd Apatow, Emma Thompson and Tim Robbins. Comedian Chelsea Handler shared a carousel of images and videos from the concert on Instagram with the caption - "I bartended the Springsteen show last night, and it felt incredible to be of service. I Love London, but no one is as lovable as Bruce Springsteen. What a ducking show!" She also shared a selfie with Perry in her Instagram story, with the caption, "Katy and I trying to look sexy."

Perry recently opened up about being in a "sober pact" with beau Bloom. She exclusively told People, "We did this because he's shooting a movie in London right now that's taking every ounce of his focus, and so I wanted that opportunity to be supportive. It's really hard to do anything, whether that's doing a cleanse or a reset unless your partner's doing it. So, doing it together makes it so much easier."

While making time for her family, Perry also revealed to the US Magazine that her 2-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove is her number one priority, “I think your definition of success coming up in your 20s is very material and ego-driven, and all of that jazz,” the Dark Horse songstress shared during a May 2022 appearance on the Life Will Be the Death of Me With Chelsea Handler podcast. “Then 30s hits and you care less, and there’s this inner confidence that starts to grow, maybe. Then, with motherhood … my definition of success is just Daisy’s happiness. Her happiness really gives me that joy.” She continued, “A lot of BS just falls away. Stuff that you thought was important really was never important. You don’t have time for any sort of energetic drama that’s not important in your family. Your family really starts to become first.”

Perry calls her relationship with Bloom a "continuous work." She said, “We continuously put in the work to make sure they aren’t K.O. Find yourself a partner that will go down to the mat with you and get back up every time.” Bloom echoed the same sentiments and revealed that “there’s definitely never a dull moment” in their romantic relationship during a February interview with Flaunt magazine. “We definitely battle with our emotions and creativity, but I think we’re both aware of how blessed we are to have uniquely connected in the way that we did at the time that we did,” he shared.

