HBO Max’s ‘Raised By Wolves’ Explores Which Is Worse: Coding Or Religion [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Rachel Tsoumbakos and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, HBO Max recently dropped a new trailer for their upcoming sci-fi series, Raised by Wolves. With the famed Ridley Scott attached to it, many viewers are expecting great things.

The synopsis can be seen below.

“From executive producer Ridley Scott, Raised by Wolves centers on two androids tasked with raising human children on a mysterious virgin planet. As the burgeoning colony of humans threatens to be torn apart by religious differences, the androids learn that controlling the beliefs of humans is a treacherous and difficult task.”

While the visuals of this TV show are stunning, it is the characters — and their struggles — that are the centerpiece.

The first episode unravels slowly, at points dragging, as it reveals the details needed to help set up this new world. As pointed out by Entertainment Weekly, HBO Max has opted to drop the first three episodes of this series at once, which is the smart choice for those who might drop off after a single episode if it is slow to start.

Androids Mother (Amanda Collin) and Father (Abubakar Salim) are introduced early on as they arrive on the deserted planet assigned as Kepler-22b. They are tasked with raising humans from embryos thanks to the catastrophic events on Earth.

At first, this seems like a stellar plan. Mother is attentive and so protective that it seems impossible that these adopted offspring won’t thrive under her guidance. Father, on the other hand, tells dad jokes and has fun with the kids, bringing what appears to be an all-round approach to child-rearing.

They also raise them as atheists. Once again, this appears to be a solid decision considering this appears to be the cause of the ruination on Earth.

However, things start to go wrong. A group arrives that wasn’t expected. Mother starts to resemble Cersei Lannister from Game of Thrones in the fact that she will stop at nothing in order to protect those that she loves.

And, this is where things really start to get interesting.

The individuals who land on Kepler-22b include Marcus (Travis Fimmel). He belongs to a religious order called the Mithraic. If you have watched The Handmaid’s Tale, you will be ready for their sort of puritanical belief system. Marcus and his wife Sue (Niamh Algar) also have secrets of their own that become apparent as the series progresses.

Who will protect us from the protector? #RaisedByWolvesMax pic.twitter.com/NpuomfzzRb — Raised by Wolves on HBO Max (@RaisedWolvesMAX) August 26, 2020

In the meantime, this situation pushes Mother to a breaking point as she tries to stay within her own coding and safeguard the children. By the way, she will look after any children, not just the ones tasked to her in the form of embryos. This sounds like it should bring out the best in her but, invariably, it just leads to further friction as she fails to understand the difference between putting their best interests first and just scaring the living daylights out of them.

Her coding, designed to protect the people that she is raising, also manages to be her downfall as she fails to understand compassion for the very beings she is trying to protect. In the meantime, mankind, raised under a strict religious code, also seem to fail to understand the kids are the main objective and not their own personal biases. It is only Marcus and Sue who truly seem to consider them as the priority at this point in time.

While some comparisons can also be made between Raised by Wolves and Westworld, this new show offers up a less confusing storyline for starters. However, that doesn’t make it any less appealing. It also doesn’t mean that you won’t be left scratching your head as you try to work out who are the good guys versus the villains as you question just what is right and wrong.

The first three episodes of Raised by Wolves will premiere on HBO Max on Thursday, September 3. It will then air weekly.