Is Alfonso Ribeiro In Line For Tom Bergeron’s ‘DWTS’ Job? Here’s Who Could Replace Longtime Host [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Victoria Miller and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

The seasoned TV personality could be perfect as the next host of 'Dancing with the Stars.'

Dancing with the Stars will hire a new host following the bombshell firing of Tom Bergeron after 28 seasons.

While no casting announcements have been made regarding the veteran DWTS host’s replacement, one of the top names on producers’ lists could be Alfonso Ribeiro. Not only did the 48-year-old former Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star win the mirrorball trophy during Season 19 of Dancing With the Stars in 2014, the following year he went on to take over Bergeron’s longtime job on America’s Funniest Home Videos when the Emmy-winning host retired from the video spoof show after 15 seasons.

Ribeiro also knows his way around the Dancing With the Stars hosting stage. In 2015, he filled in for Bergeron as host of the ABC celebrity ballroom competition when Bergeron took unprecedented time away from his hosting duties to spend time with his sick father.

Ribeiro, who also served as a guest judge on Dancing With the Stars, did not miss a beat and easily slipped into Bergeron’s hosting role.

Like Bergeron, Ribeiro is a seasoned game show host. He has hosted the UK game show Money Tree and is currently the host of Catch 21, which has earned him a Daytime Emmy nod earlier this year.

In a comment to Bergeron’s Instagram post about his firing from Dancing with the Stars, Ribeiro wrote that the original DWTS emcee will be missed, but one fan commented that they wouldn’t mind seeing Ribeiro in his place as the new host.

While Ribeiro certainly has the job skills to be the next host of Dancing with the Stars, fellow mirrorball champ Jordan Fisher could also be a contender. Fisher won the DWTS trophy in Season 25 with pro dancer Lindsay Arnold and was hired to host the spinoff competition Dancing with the Stars: Juniors in 2018.

Bergeron, who won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competiton Program in 2012 for his role on the TV dancing show, will leave behind some big dancing shoes to fill, but there’s also another job opening at Dancing With the Stars.

In addition to Bergeron’s ouster, ABC announced that co-host Erin Andrews is out, too. Andrews was the fourth co-host on Dancing with the Stars, joining the show in Season 18 after the firing of Brooke Burke-Charvet. Lisa Canning was the DWTS original co-host in the first season, followed by Samantha Harris who stod by Bergeron’s side through season nine.

While the co-host spot has been a bit of a rollercoaster over the years, a memorable sub for Andrews was Leah Remini. The former King of Queens star competed on Dancing with the Stars in Season 17, then filled in as a co-host for Andrews for live shows in Season 19 and 21. Remini also served as a guest judge on Dancing With the Stars last season, and her commentary was hilarious as she sat alongside the veteran judges’ panel.