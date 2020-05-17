‘One Piece’ Chapter 980 Spoilers, Predictions: Is Big Mom Yamato’s Mother? [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of JB Baruelo and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

One Piece Wano Arc recently revealed that Beast Pirates captain and Emperor Kaido has a son named Yamato. In the previous chapter of One Piece, Emperor Kaido gave all the members of Tobi Roppo – X Drake, Page One, Ulti, Black Maria, Sasaki, and Who’s Who – a mission to find Yamato and bring him back to the banquet. Emperor Kaido said that he wanted Yamato to be present when he makes his big announcement in front of Big Mom Pirates captain and Emperor Big Mom, creating speculations that the son of the world’s strongest creature is somewhat related to Charlotte Linlin.

Could Emperor Big Mom possibly be Yamato’s biological mother? One Piece manga is yet to give official information whether Yamato and Emperor Big Mom have a relationship, but it would indeed be a huge revelation if it’s true. Emperor Big Mom and Emperor Kaido are currently considered as the strongest pirates in the world, and their offspring would undeniably be a monster. With both Emperor Big Mom and Emperor Kaido former members of the infamous Rocks Pirates and previously aboard the same ship, there’s a possibility that they really have a child.

Some people may question why Yamato is with Emperor Kaido when Emperor Big Mom had all his children at the Whole Cake Island and made them part of his pirate crew. However, when the two Emperors of the Sea contacted each other after the Whole Cake Island Arc, it’s worth noting that Emperor Big Mom mentioned that Emperor Kaido’s has a huge “debt” on her.

With all the treasures they got since becoming a pirate, it is less likely that Emperor Kaido’s debt to Emperor Big Mom has something to do with money. Emperor Big Mom may have saved Emperor Kaido’s life from danger or have given him someone precious to her, which, in this case, could be Yamato. Yamato is very important to Emperor Big Mom, not only because he could possibly be her son, but also because he possesses a power that could help her become the next Pirate King and rule the entire world.

One Piece Chapter 980 is expected to feature Yamato’s appearance and what type of devil fruit he ate. By just looking at his face, fans would already have an idea whether he’s really the son of Emperor Big Mom or not. The upcoming chapter of One Piece could also reveal Emperor Kaido’s huge announcement and if they will be finally aware of the presence of the Straw Hat Pirates alliance at Onigashima.