WWE Must Keep ‘WrestleMania 36’ Spoilers From Leaking Out At All Costs [Opinion]

The coronavirus has already caused enough problems, but leaks could make them bigger.

This year’s big pay-per-view from WWE is going to be unlike any other that has ever happened before, but not in the most positive way. WrestleMania 36 is going to air over two nights with no fans in attendance, and the matches will have already happened. Due to the matches being taped in advance, it is imperative that the company do whatever it takes to keep leaks and spoilers from coming out ahead of time.

The outbreak of COVID-19 took the big event out of Raymond James Stadium in Tampa and moved it to multiple locations in Orlando. It has been confirmed that the WWE Performance Center is one location, and it is 100 percent definite that no fans will be in attendance.

WWE is not going to want fans to know anything ahead of time, but that is not easy with social media being as powerful as it is.

Due to the stay-in-place order handed down in Orange County, Florida, WWE knew they couldn’t legitimately hold the event on its original days. They won’t be allowed out for the air dates of the event on April 3 and 4, and that is the reason that everything needed to be said and done before the lockdown went into place.

With everything already having taken place, WWE has no choice but to protect the results and happenings at all costs. Vince McMahon has to keep the results of the matches locked away tight, or it could be crippling for the actual airing of WrestleMania 36.

Over Wednesday and Thursday, all matches were taped for WrestleMania 36 at multiple locations in Orlando. There were very few people present for each one due to the government ordinances, and that is one way that WWE could end up keeping the results from leaking out early.

If the match results are spoiled, it could end up hurting the sales of the pay-per-view, which would cost WWE a lot of money. They have already lost so much after having to cancel the week of events and refunding fans their cash. Spoilers could stop fans from wanting to purchase the event or subscribe to the WWE Network and therefore cripple any revenue whatsoever.

Something else that may help WWE’s fight against spoilers is the fact that Vince was in attendance as well. PW Insider is reporting that Vince was there “for the majority, if not the entirety” of the taping of WrestleMania 36, and that’s a good thing.

If Vince was there, he’s going to know who else was in attendance. Should any match results be leaked out to wrestling websites or on social media, it won’t be difficult for him to track down the offender and lay down some discipline. Of course, by that point, the damage would have already been done.

There are some spoilers ahead for WrestleMania 36. If you don’t want to know ahead of time, it is advised that you stop reading now.

Less than 24 hours after the tapings ended, a good bit of information was already out and known about WrestleMania 36. Some superstars were pulled from matches due to illness and injuries, and that includes one of the main event title matches.

Roman Reigns pulled out of his WWE Universal Championship Match with Goldberg and was replaced by Braun Strowman. The Miz is out due to being sick while Andrade had to be replaced because he suffered a rib injury this past week. Rey Mysterio and Dana Brooke were taken off of the card and not allowed to attend due to being quarantined.

A lot of superstars reportedly wanted the event to be postponed and for WrestleMania to take place later in the year. Wrestling Inc. stated that Vince is the only one who wanted it to happen in early April, and that’s why it is still moving ahead as scheduled.

From the time of this writing, WWE has a full week to keep as much of WrestleMania 36 from being spoiled as they can. Vince McMahon attended the tapings to make sure all went off without a hitch, but also to keep tabs on who was there. If the results of the matches are spoiled ahead of time, it could be extremely costly for the wrestling giant and cause them more significant problems in the future.