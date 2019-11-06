Rapper T.I. Says He Goes To His Daughter Deyjah’s Gynecologist Appointments To Make Sure Her Hymen I [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Aaron Homer and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Deyjah is an adult woman.

Rapper T.I. has revealed that he accompanies his 18-year-old daughter, Deyjay, to her gynecologist appointments so that he can be kept up to speed on the integrity of her hymen and be sure she’s still a virgin, The Metro reports. And this is weird beyond all reason and sanity.

Speaking to the “Ladies Like Us Podcast With Nazanin And Nadia,” T.I. (real name: Clifford Joseph Harris, Jr.), was asked if he had given his kids “the talk.” At this point it bears noting that his daughter Deyjah is 18-years-old. Almost every parenting book ever written will say that a child should have had “the talk” well before their 18th birthday. But that’s a discussion for another time.

Responding, T.I. noted that many parents regret not protecting their kids from “allowing them to damage themselves as much as they could have.” Then, he dropped this bomb:

“Deyjah’s 18, just graduated high school now and she’s attending her first year of college, figuring it out for herself. And yes, not only have we had the conversation, we have yearly trips to the gynecologist to check her hymen.”

WHAT?!?

Yes, T.I. says that he accompanies his daughter to the gynecologist so he can be aware of the status of her hymen.

This is weird, and wrong, for so many reasons, it’s hard to know where to begin. But begin we must.

For one thing, Deyjah is an adult woman. At 18, she is legally allowed to make for herself most of the decisions that adults make, such as voting, buying cigarettes, enlisting in the military, and yes, having sex.

For another thing, the notion of a father accompanying his daughter to the gynecologist is just icky. Usually this type of thing is handled by the mother, or in the case of daughters being raised by single dads, it’s farmed off to an aunt or another trusted female family member.

For yet another thing, the status of a woman’s virginity is not the business of any man. At all. Not her father, not her employer, no one.

And then there’s this: the connection between the integrity of a woman’s hymen and her virginity is non-existent. Old wives tales will tell you that a woman, if she’s a virgin, will have an intact hymen. A 7th-grade sex-ed class will tell you that it doesn’t work that way, and that a girl or woman can break her hymen through tampon insertion, bicycle riding, or any reason or no reason.

Over on Twitter, T.I. is getting dragged mercilessly, with the phrase “She’s 18” being a trending topic in the United States.

“She’s 18. A legal ADULT. Policing her vagina isn’t ‘good’ parenting it’s being controlling. She’s grown. He’s weird.,” tweeted one user.

“That doctor should have his license revoked. There is no legitimate medical test for virginity and no legitimare [sic] medical reason to test for it,” tweeted another.

T.I., for his part, claimed that men aren’t interested in virgins because of “all that work.”