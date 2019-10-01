Dear Conservatives: Don’t Sweat Donald Trump Being Removed From Office, You’ll Still Have Mike Pence [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Aaron Homer and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Pence represents what the Donald Trump presidency would be if it weren't run by Donald Trump.

Donald Trump is quite likely to become the third president to be impeached; it’s all but inevitable at this point. He’ll almost certainly not be removed from office, however. But for a minute anyway, let’s consider the unthinkable. What if a couple dozen Republican Senators flip and actually join their Democrat colleagues in voting to remove Trump from office? Mike Pence will then be president, and that’s a net win for Trump supporters. Here’s why.

Trump Gets To Go Down In Flames As A Martyr

One thing Donald Trump is never going to do is admit defeat. So that means that his best option is to go down swinging, and impeachment and removal from office would be the best thing that could happen to him.

He gets to spend the rest of his life being an unjustly persecuted victim of a witch hunt, which to him would be a giant badge of honor. Further, his removal from office would energize Republican voters and candidates alike. You’ve heard the phrase “Remember the Alamo!”? Well, “Remember Donald Trump!” would be the biggest Republican rallying cry any politician with an R behind their name could ever use. It would be the gift that keeps on giving, likely for the next couple of elections at the very least.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

A Mike Pence Presidency Would Be The Donald Trump Presidency If It Weren’t Run By Donald Trump

Trump wouldn’t have selected Mike Pence if the former Indiana governor wasn’t prepared to go ham on Trump’s policies. So policy-wise, Pence is likely a mirror image of Trump, at the very least in the most important ways (to Republicans, anyway).

But Pence, unlike Trump, is a decorous, reasoned, well-spoken politician. On the (comparatively) rare occasions when he tweets, he uses complete sentences, spells correctly, and uses proper punctuation and grammar, unlike his boss.

President @realDonaldTrump has no higher priority than the safety of our country. By providing renewed leadership to the Joint Chiefs, he is once again ensuring that with unyielding strength, “we will defend our country, we will defend our people.” pic.twitter.com/MkI39jhZhs — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) September 30, 2019

He’s unlikely to start losing trade wars, shove other world leaders out of the way so he can be front and center for photographs, or cancel trips to foreign countries because their leaders and/or their people didn’t give him the deference he thinks he deserves. He’s not going to cozy up to dictators or carry on inexplicable friendships with half-crazed reality TV stars. When he was governor of Indiana, he governed based on an actual agenda, rather than by enacting whatever cockamamie schemes entered his head that day.

In other words, Pence would be a president who actually knows how to be president.

Pence Is The Guy Evangelical Voters Need, Not Trump

That Donald Trump was elected largely thanks to his appeal to evangelical Christian voters is not in dispute. However, it’s no secret that Trump’s lifestyle, particularly in relation to what goes on between the sheets, isn’t entirely on par with what evangelical voters expect of their leaders.

Rather than look the other way at his moral failings, however, evangelicals have a stand-up guy in Pence. Unlike Donald Trump, he is not thrice divorced, is not accused of cheating on his wife while she was pregnant, and doesn’t pay off certain stars. Nobody is legitimately worried about a tape of Mike Pence engaged in bizarre fetish play in a Moscow hotel room.

Indeed, so keen is Pence to avoid even the appearance of impropriety that he famously refuses to be alone in the same room with any woman not named Karen Pence.

In other words, if you’re an evangelical who wants an evangelical in the Oval Office, Pence is your guy, not Trump.

So in the main, Trump’s removal from office benefits everybody with a stake in it. Trump gets to claim victory in defeat, America gets a president who won’t tweet us into World War III, and evangelicals get a leader who actually lives according to evangelical principles.