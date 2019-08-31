‘One Piece’ Major Spoilers: Is Kyoshiro Also Denjiro Of The Nine Red Scabbards? [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of JB Baruelo and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Since he returned to the Land of Wano, Kinemon has been actively finding the samurais who remain loyal and wanting to avenge Lord Kozuki Oden from Emperor Kaido, Shogun Kurozumi Orochi, and the Beast Pirates. Kinemon made it a top priority to search for the members of the group named the Nine Red Scabbards. As of One Piece Chapter 954, seven of the Nine Red Scabbards have already reunited in the Land of Wano.

These include Kinemon, Kanjuro, Raizo, Inuarashi, Kiku, Ashura Doji, and Kawamatsu. With Nekomamushi expected to arrive in the Land of Wano soon together with Marco the Phoenix and the remnants of the Whitebeard Pirates, only one member of the Nine Red Scabbards is missing – Denjiro. Like Kawamatsu and Ashura Doji, Denjiro is considered as one of the strongest followers of Lord Oden. Kinemon said that each one of them is worth 100 men.

Unfortunately, in the latest chapter of One Piece, Kinemon admitted that they still haven’t gathered any information regarding the whereabouts of Denjiro. However, he has a strong feeling that his comrade is still alive and will help them in freeing the Land of Wano from the hands of Emperor Kaido, Shogun Orochi, and the Beast Pirates. Though he is yet to be officially introduced, there is a growing belief among fans that Denjiro has already appeared in the One Piece Wano Arc.

In the intro for the anime of One Piece Wano Arc, Ashura Doji was featured together with a mysterious samurai, who is highly likely to be Denjiro. Most fans found similarities in the faces of the unnamed samurai to Kyoshiro – a yakuza boss in the Land of Wano who is affiliated with Shogun Orochi. While waiting for his comrades to return, Denjiro might have disguised himself as Kyoshiro.

Kyoshiro may look loyal to Shogun Orochi, but his relationship with Kozuki Hiyori hints at the possibility about his nearing betrayal. Kyoshiro is the one who raised Hiyori to become the famous courtesan in the Land of Wano. When Shogun Orochi got angry with Hiyori, Kyoshiro killed the courtesan himself. However, Hiyori mysteriously survived the attack, and there is a strong possibility that Kyoshiro has something to do with it.

Aside from saving Hiyori from the hands of Shogun Orochi, another thing that could prove Kyoshiro is Denjiro is his incredible battle power. After the execution of Lord Shimotsuki Yasuie, Kyoshiro engaged in an intense fight with Straw Hat Pirates vice-captain Roronoa Zoro. Though they only fought each other for a short period of time, Kyoshiro managed to display his strength by blocking all the powerful attacks of Zoro.

As the war between the Straw Hat Pirates alliance and the Beast Pirates draws closer, One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda is expected to feature more exciting revelations in the upcoming chapters, including the possible connection between Denjiro and Kyoshiro.