‘Glitch’ Season 3 Turns Characters On Their Heads As The Final Season Changes All Of The Rules [Opinion]

The final season of 'Glitch' promises to change viewers perspectives on their favorite characters.

SPOILER ALERT: While this article gives a non-spoiler review of the first three episodes of Season 3 of ABC Australia’s Glitch, it does also reveal plot points from the previous seasons. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all of Seasons 1 and 2 and wish to avoid spoilers.

Glitch is an Australia series that has managed to reinvent the zombie genre. In the first season, the Risen were introduced. Clawing their way out of their graves, the reanimated humans appeared in perfect condition, unlike normal zombies. With the help of a local policeman, who was also previously in love with one of them, the group aims to find out why they have risen from the dead.

Season 2 of Glitch sees the group continuing to unravel the mystery of their existence. As well, they must now somehow stop the shrinking of their boundary before it is too late and they all die as a consequence. But the end of Season 2, this is achieved and the discovery is made that Kirstie (Hannah Monson) is pregnant, but that the pregnancy is one that occurred before her death.

So, what happens in Season 3 of Glitch?

The new season opens with the discovery that the boundary has not only been restored but destroyed and the Risen are now free to travel to wherever they like. This sees many of them leaving Yoorana. Some characters now head to the bright lights of Melbourne while others go further abroad.

In addition to the Risen moving outside of their original boundary, it is discovered that the procedure to restore the boundary that was performed in Season 2 of Glitch has now resurrected two new characters.

As Australian Cinematographer points out, Jessica Faulkner and Harry Tseng join the Season 3 lineup. They play the characters of Belle and Wey Yun respectively. Belle is from a very religious family and has died relatively recently. Wey Yun, on the other hand, is an immigrant who died in a Chinese mining camp sometime in the 1800s.

How are the original characters faring in Season 3 of Glitch?

Kristy is obviously grappling with the potential that she may be pregnant as Charlie (Sean Keenan) does his best to support her during this time. James (Patrick Brammall) is struggling to deal with not only the loss of Sarah (Emily Barclay) but the fact that he is now a single parent. Beau (Aaron L. McGrath) also has to deal with the fact that his new friend, Paddy (Ned Dennehy), is dead as the conflict with his father, Phil (Rob Collins), continues. William (Rodger Corser) will go on his own adventure in Season 3 of Glitch that will see him discovering more answers about himself and the Risen. Finally, Kate (Emma Booth) continues her new relationship with Owen (Luke Arnold). However, there are secrets that Owen is hiding that puts Kate in danger.

As Season 3 of Glitch progresses, the series delves deeper into the reason behind the resurrection of these characters. It also explores the implications of how these characters being alive can interrupt the natural order of things. Because of this, some characters literally have a complete turn around regarding their original story arc. This now means that some characters appear to be the good guys and vice versa. As for whether or not these characters remain this way is yet to be seen and it will be very interesting to see how ABC Australia concludes this fascinating series.

The Season 3 trailer for Glitch can be viewed below.

Season 3 of Glitch will drop on August 25 in Australia. According to Polygon, Glitch will premiere globally on Netflix on September 25.