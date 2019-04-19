Happy Birthday Tim Curry: From Wadsworth To Rooster, Looking At His Five Best Roles Ever [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Danny Cox and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

One of the most masterful actors of all time is celebrating his 73rd birthday, and these are just some of his incredible roles.

On April 19, 1946, the world may not have realized it at the time, but future generations received a true blessing when Timothy James Curry was born. He will go down as one of the most magnificent actors of all time and in 2019, he is celebrating his 73rd birthday. While there are so many great parts he has had and movies he’s been in over the years, it’s time to look at his five best roles ever.

When looking at his phenomenal career, it’s hard to believe that anyone will ever agree on their favorite roles of his. He has played some of the most unique parts which have led him to act on one end of the spectrum all the way over to the other, and everyone has their favorites.

Whether on the stage, in a TV series, or on the big screen for a movie, Tim Curry has entertained millions around the world for decades. He has made us laugh, made us cry, made us frightened, and made us wonder what on God’s green earth he is actually doing, but he’s never disappointed.

Not everyone may agree with all of these choices, but here are the top five movie roles for Tim Curry throughout his illustrious career. It’s never easy to pick just a few, but simply reciting all of his works doesn’t really focus on just his best.

Pennywise the Clown in Stephen King’s It

The 1990 TV miniseries version of Stephen King’s It is one that didn’t have a huge budget and was faulted by having to abide by the rules of television. Still, it will always go down as one of the most terrifying films of all time and that is primarily due to Tim Curry’s representation of Pennywise.

King had already developed Pennywise into a horrifying creature due to his novel, but it’s hard to say that Curry wasn’t a perfect choice to fill the role.

Warner Bros.

Dr. Frank-N-Furter in The Rocky Horror Picture Show

If you ever get the time to read up on the amount of work and the level of dedication that Curry put into the role of Dr. Frank-N-Further, make sure you do. Not only was the good doctor a mad scientist but also a transvestite with an uppity Belgravia accent that made Curry a name known around the world.

Wadsworth in Clue

Clue will forever be one of the true wonders of the world with an ensemble class that simply is hard to beat. Without trying to spoil anything for a movie released in 1985, Curry pulled double-duty in this film and the final 20 minutes are hilarious, exhausting, and magnificent.

Paramount Pictures

Rooster in Annie

With Carol Burnett playing the villainous Miss Hannigan, they needed someone who could be even worse than her. That is where Tim Curry stepped in and played the role of Hannigan’s brother Rooster who could sing, dance, and be one of the most horrible human beings to walk the face of the earth.

Mr. Hector in Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

It wasn’t really the largest part or one that brought him a lot of screen time, but he settled it into it perfectly. Whether he was spying on someone in the shower or ordering a limo and a cheese pizza for Kevin, Curry did it with pure snooty style.

20th Century Fox

Now, I did say that not everyone would agree with this list and that others will have their favorites. This list isn’t to say that Tim Curry’s other works weren’t amazing, but these are simply those which I see as his five best ever.

That doesn’t mean that he wasn’t incredible in these roles:

Lord of Darkness in Legend

Herkemer Homolka in Congo

Nigel Thornberry (voice) in The Wild Thornberrys

Dr. Petrov in The Hunt For Red October

Bill Sikes in Oliver Twist

Tim Curry is an honest-to-goodness gem as a person and as someone who entertains people around the world. On his 73rd birthday, it seems only right to discuss some of his many magnificent roles, but that should be done every single day.