Ivanka Trump’s Ridiculous Solution To Rising Student Debt: Don’t Give Them Loans [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Mohit Priyadarshi and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

The hotel heiress doesn't want struggling students to have the funds to attend college.

Much has been made of America’s higher education problem. Although the country boasts a number of the best universities in the world, they don’t necessarily make themselves accessible to poor students — even if they are meritorious. The problem gets all the more exacerbated when one considers that some of the Ivy League colleges, including Harvard and Yale, are complicit in allowing students entry if their parents are influential.

So there is little doubt why student debt has stuck out like a thorn for average Americans. Middle-class citizens have struggled to put their kids to college, and when students do merit an entrance, they end up spending years paying back large sums of loans they took to attend the colleges in the first place. It is for this reason that a number of Democrats have made student debt one of their key issues in the 2020 presidential elections.

While lawmakers are busy thinking about ways to solve the growing problem, the first daughter of America, Ivanka Trump, has another solution up her sleeve. The hotel heiress, who never had to struggle for money, believes the best way to tackle student debt is to not give prospective students loans, according to GQ.

Hotel heiress and White House senior adviser Ivanka Trump wants to make student loans harder to get https://t.co/GsqfGybxKR — GQ Magazine (@GQMagazine) March 19, 2019

As reported, White House senior adviser Ivanka Trump proposed a plan on Monday to “limit the kinds of loans grad students and the parents of undergrads can take out to pay for education.”

So the idea is to put pressure on the students instead of the institutions to change their ways. As convoluted as the approach is, it is hardly surprising considering the idea comes from an administration which prides itself on providing outrageous solutions to national problems. The fact that Ivanka floated it on the heels of the Trump administration unveiling its latest budget, which calls to eliminate the Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program altogether, is not surprising. The program allowed college debts to be written off for students who work in public service for 10 years, but Trump wants to scrap it all together — meaning there would be even less of an initiative for students to work in federal offices after completing their higher education.

At present, 44 million borrowers owe a total of $1.5 trillion in college debt. It marks an astonishing 300 percent increase since 2004 when the numbers were markedly lower. There is little doubt that student debt is going to play an important role in deciding who goes on to become the next president of the United States. Going by the proposals floated by the current administration, it is evident they don’t have a clue on how to solve this particular problem.