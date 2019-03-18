‘One Piece’ Chapter 937 Spoilers, Predictions: Luffy Could Fight Queen At Sumo Inferno Tournament [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of JB Baruelo and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Can Luffy beat Kaido's right-hand man?

There are only a few days left before the much-awaited war between the Strawhat Pirates alliance and the Beast Pirates alliance officially starts, but Strawhat Pirates captain Monkey D. Luffy remains in Emperor Kaido’s prison. After knocking out one of the jail guards, Luffy is set to receive a heavy punishment from Beast Pirates All-Star Queen. However, One Piece Chapter 936 revealed Queen has a different way of punishing the prisoners.

Instead of immediately killing them, Queen holds a Sumo Inferno Tournament where all the sinners fight each other in the ring until one of them is named as the champion. Queen decided to divide the prisoners into two groups with Luffy only having the old man Hyogoro on his team. Since their opponents have the numbers and are allowed to use weapons, Queen ordered his men to remove Luffy’s Seastone handcuffs in the latest chapter of One Piece.

Even though there’s no longer anything that can prevent Luffy from using his Devil Fruit ability, Queen put a chain on his neck that could explode whenever they want. Despite the current situation he’s in, Luffy thanked Queen for his kindness and prepared himself for the upcoming fights. As expected, Luffy easily defeated everyone in front of him. Using Conqueror’s Haki, Luffy knocked out a large group of opponents.

With how things are going at the Prisoner’s Mine, it’s highly likely that Luffy and old man Hyogoro will be winning the Sumo Inferno Tournament. Luffy said that he’s currently training to become stronger when he faces Emperor Kaido once again. After beating all his opponents in the Sumo Inferno Tournament, it will not be a surprise if Luffy decides to challenge Queen in One Piece Chapter 937.

Luffy may still not be on the level of Emperor Kaido, Emperor Big Mom, Emperor Blackbeard, and Emperor Shanks, but he proves to be stronger than a Yonko commander. In One Piece Whole Cake Island arc, Luffy succeeded to take down the man who is considered as the strongest Yonko commander in the world – Charlotte Katakuri. When it comes to a one-on-one fight, Luffy undeniably has a strong chance of winning against Queen.

Some people may think that Luffy can’t go all-out against Queen because of the collar on his neck. But One Piece Chapter 937 could feature Luffy using the same technique Roger Pirates vice-captain Silvers Rayleigh used to remove the collar on Caimie’s neck in One Piece Sabaody Archipelago arc.