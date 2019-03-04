‘One Piece’ Chapter 935 Spoilers, Predictions: Kid Could Find His Crew And Join Strawhats Alliance [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of JB Baruelo and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Will the Kid Pirates help the Strawhat Pirates alliance in their upcoming war against Emperor Kaido and the Beast Pirates?

Eustass “Captain” Kid and his crew formed a pirate alliance with Basil Hawkins and Scratchmen Apoo with the goal of beating one of the Four Emperors of the Sea – Red Hair Pirates captain Shanks. However, even before they engaged in a war with Shanks, Kid and his allies were single-handedly defeated by another emperor – Beast Pirates captain Kaido. Hawkins and Apoo decided to become the subordinate of Emperor Kaido, while Kid was sent to prison.

In the latest chapter of One Piece, which is currently available at Mangastream, it was revealed that Kid managed to escape from the Prisoner’s Mine. One Piece Chapter 934 featured Strawhat Pirates captain Monkey D. Luffy being interrogated by one of the guards, asking him if he has any involvement in Kid’s plan to escape and knows his current location. Alpacaman doesn’t seem to be very worried about Kid’s escape, believing that he couldn’t do anything as long as he has the Seastone handcuffs.

One Piece Chapter 935 could reveal Kid’s whereabouts and what he plans to do next. Kid didn’t leave the Prisoner’s Mine for no reason and as of now, he could be trying to reunite with his crew. When Emperor Kaido fell from the Sky Island, Kid might have ordered his men to leave and let them deal with the strongest creature in the world. After seeing his Conqueror’s Haki, Kid might have realized that they didn’t stand a chance against Emperor Kaido despite clearly having the advantage in terms of number. The Kid Pirates might be somewhere near the Wano Country being led by Kid’s right-hand man, Killer.

As of now, there is only one thing circulating in Kid’s mind and that is to take the head of Emperor Kaido. During the time they spent in the Prisoner’s Mine, Luffy might have told Kid about their plan to engage in an all-out war against Emperor Kaido and the Beast Pirates. Luffy and Kid may consider each other rivals in becoming the next Pirate King, but there is still a possibility for them to team up in order to achieve their common goal.

Kid will be a valuable ally for the Strawhat Pirates, especially knowing that like Luffy, he also has the ability to use the Conqueror’s Haki. There are only a few days left before the much-awaited war between the Strawhat Pirates alliance and the Beast Pirates alliance officially starts. So far, the members of the Strawhat Pirates alliance are doing their best to get vital information and gather more allies to have a strong chance of obtaining victory against Emperor Kaido.