‘Fox News’ Guest Mocks Green New Deal With Weirdest Logic, Says It Could Lead To Cannibalism [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Mohit Priyadarshi and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

National Review columnist Katherine Timpf's takedown of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's Green New Deal was bizarre to say the least.

The conservative media will go to any lengths to mock freshman House member Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Fox News, the shining beacon of conservative commentary in America, is no different as its hosts and guests regularly attack Ocasio-Cortez for her policies. Last month, The Inquisitr reported about Fox’s attempt to “expose” the congresswoman by listing out her policy priorities, but that move back-fired big time as social media users ridiculed the news channel for attacking reasonable initiatives espoused by the New York House member.

But it appears Fox News has not learned any lessons after all. As reported by Slate, on Saturday, the right-wing channel had a guest who tried to attack Ocasio-Cortez’s Green New Deal by taking the criticism to new heights — to the extent where she said that the deal could lead to cannibalism.

National Review columnist Katherine Timpf, who often appears on Fox to give her two cents, attacked the Green New Deal in a viciously strange way. Instead of talking about the specifics, Timpf brazenly took down the policy initiative as being something which simply won’t work. She said the New York congresswoman had come up with a deal which doesn’t work and that she could propose something so silly as easily.

“Earlier this week she called herself ‘the boss’ for coming up with the Green New Deal. How are you ‘the boss’ for coming up with a plan that doesn’t work? Like, are you sure that the Green New Deal’s not, like, what you’re putting in your pipe and smoking every day?” Timpf said before taking her rant up a notch.

Timpf argued that Ocasio-Cortez’s real intention was to make Americans go back in time and do away will all modern technology. Then, out of nowhere, she asked the host, Greg Gutfeld, if he would like people to eat him as a result of the Green New Deal.

“I don’t want to eat people, Greg, and I don’t want people to eat me,” Timpf said. “AOC do you want people to eat you?”

This was just after Timpf had claimed that AOC’s deal would mean that Americans “only eat lettuce and carrots like some kind of little f**king bunny.”

"AOC has completely lost her marbles," National Review columnist Katherine Timpf said on Fox News Saturday. "Like, are you sure that the Green New Deal’s not what you’re putting in your pipe and smoking every day?" https://t.co/uQ3HY3Ke7T — Newsweek (@Newsweek) March 3, 2019

If you think Katherine Timpf went completely off the rails, there is at least some context to her bizarre takedown. Earlier this week, she wrote a column where she attacked AOC for the Green New Deal by calling it completely unrealistic. She said it was impossible for America to rid itself of carbon emissions just as it was impossible for the country to get rid of all its Lamborghinis.

“The truth, however, is that being a notable leader requires a lot more than just fantasizing about pie-in-the-sky proposals that have no real future,” she wrote.

Her anger was perhaps coming from Ocasio-Cortez’s assertion recently at an event where she defended the Green New Deal in no uncertain terms.

“People are like, ‘Oh, it’s unrealistic, oh, it’s vague, oh, it doesn’t address this little minute thing,’ and I’m like, ‘You try—you do it. Because you’re not. So, until you do it, I’m the boss. How about that?” Ocasio-Cortez said at the event.