MLB Rumors: Nolan Arenado’s New Deal Will Push Giants Or Dodgers To Sign Bryce Harper Over Phillies [Opinion]

The NL West has turned extremely strong this offseason.

The Los Angeles Dodgers were in the last two World Series competitions, and ended up losing in both of them. In the last nine years, the San Francisco Giants have won the World Series three times. The San Diego Padres, Colorado Rockies, and Arizona Diamondbacks are strong teams, but the NL West is turning into a certifiable powerhouse — and the division may only become stronger. With the new deal for Nolan Arenado, the Giants and the Dodgers are about to make a serious last-minute push to sign Bryce Harper.

While the entire Major League Baseball world is awaiting the final decision of Bryce Harper, there are other deals being made. Manny Machado landed with the San Diego Padres, signing for $300 million over 10 years, and the Bryce Harper sweepstakes is all over the division.

The NL West is becoming increasingly stronger, and as reported by ESPN, third baseman Nolan Arenado is close to finalizing an extension with the Rockies — one which is for $260 million over eight years. The deal includes a no-trade clause, and could very well keep him in the division through the 2026 season.

Even though the Philadelphia Phillies have long been the reported frontrunner to sign Bryce Harper, a deal has not been worked out yet. With Machado in San Diego and Arenado signing his contract extension, the heat is now on the Giants and the Dodgers to sign him — and they could make an even bigger push.

Nolan Arenado’s $260M is Yankees blow and Bryce Harper target https://t.co/3L7czOgEDj pic.twitter.com/qTxrR1dg95 — Week Facts (@WeekFacts) February 26, 2019

The Dodgers are already a very strong team, as is evident by their last two seasons in the World Series, but the loss of Machado is a big blow. It was made even worse by the fact that he stayed in the NL West by signing with the Padres, meaning that he will face his old team throughout the season.

The San Francisco Giants have not done as well over the last few years, and they are in need of some star power. As recently reported by The Inquisitr, the Giants are “desperate” to sign a player of Harper’s talent — and need someone like him to rejuvenate a ball club that has been floundering lately.

Knowing that Machado is still in the NL West and that Arenado isn’t going anywhere, the fact that Harper hasn’t yet signed with Philadelphia is promising. Even with the Phillies jumping out as the rumored leaders to snag him, he still hasn’t come to an agreement on a deal. That leaves the door open for San Francisco and L.A.

Bryce Harper is rumored to be looking for a contract worth more than $300 million, but according to former Phillies All-Star and current baseball analyst @JohnKruk — no player is worth that much money. pic.twitter.com/Q6OyuGraCM — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 26, 2019

According to USA Today, Bryce Harper will likely make a decision by the end of the week, but that is something that everyone has heard before. He is going to weigh every single option — the Phillies, the Giants, and the Dodgers — along with anyone else who may want to make a run at him. The NL West is becoming a dominant division before opening day of 2019, which means the Giants or Dodgers are now needing to play catch up.