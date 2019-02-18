Kellyanne Conway’s Husband Thinks We Should Be Concerned About Donald Trump’s Mental Instability [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Mohit Priyadarshi and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Conway has been critical of Trump in the past.

Despite his wife working for the president, George Conway often takes it upon himself to utter the truth. Conway reminded Americans that Donald Trump’s admiration for the North Korean state should be a matter of grave concern to Americans.

Trump’s relationship with North Korea has been a strange one. Once he stepped into office a couple of years ago, Trump mocked the North Korean leader, Kim Jong-un, as the “Little Rocket Man” and threatened him with destruction if he continued with the nuclear tests.

With time, their relationship improved as the North Korean leader sent Trump letters and tried to woo him into a meeting. Trump responded by praising Kim Jong-un and even proposing a military parade in Washington similar to the one the North Korean leader conducts in Pyongyang. The two leaders have already met once in Singapore and Trump is hopeful that they will meet again soon in Vietnam. Although their first meeting hardly produced anything substantial, their increasing camaraderie is getting people worried.

As reported by Mother Jones, Trump has lately shown that he “is willing to go extraordinary lengths to paint himself as the hero in America’s decades-long standoff with the communist country.” Over the weekend, the New York Times published a report detailing Trump’s strange comments about President Barack Obama having come mightily close to starting a major war with North Korea.

“I believe he would have gone to war with North Korea,” Trump said about Obama on Friday.

“That was going to be a war that could have been a World War III, to be honest with you.”

"He told me he was so close to starting a big war with North Korea," Trump says of Obama. But Obama aides say he never told them that nor were military options under serious consideration. https://t.co/eAVyi6vlRF — Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) February 16, 2019

Trump’s strange comments about President Obama wanting a war with North Korea were quickly rebuffed by former Obama officials. His former deputy national security advisor, Ben Rhodes, took to Twitter to debunk Trumps’s claim by pointing out that Obama had never wanted to engage in a direct military confrontation with the hermit nation.

“We were not on the brink of war with North Korea in 2016. Highlighting the longstanding and widely known threat of North Korea’s nuclear program is very different from saying you’re about to start a big war,” Rhodes wrote on Twitter.

George Conway, who has never been reluctant to criticize the president despite wife Kellyanne having to defend the president’s policies, said Trump’s comments should cause grave concern to Americans about his mental state.

“We should highly question the mental stability of a president of the United States who would lie about whether the United States had been on the verge of starting ‘World War III’ with another state possessing nuclear weapons,” Conway tweeted.