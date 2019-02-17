Here’s Why ‘Apex Legends’ Is Better Than ‘Fortnite,’ ‘PUBG,’ And ‘Call Of Duty: Black Ops 4’ [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Nicholas Morine and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Respawn Entertainment and EA recently teamed up to deliver Apex Legends, a multi-player first-person shooter take on the ever-popular battle royale genre. Having launched on February 4, 2019, the game has already accrued a rather significant player base, per the Inquisitr, numbering in the tens of millions. While producing such large numbers of players in a genre which is arguably already saturated may not seem like too much of a feat in and of itself, it is the game proper which deserves all of the accolades.

Why Apex Legends is better than Fortnite

While Fortnite may remain the undisputed king of the hill in terms of raw player base, the game itself leaves much to be desired in some respects. Overly cartoonish graphics aimed at appealing to a younger player base may put off players looking for more realism in their shooter experiences, and the building mechanics are both annoying and counter-intuitive for the beginning gamer. A huge emphasis on cosmetic skins, battle passes, and other superficial loot also adds a bit of corporate veneer to the immersion, and some of the more outlandish outfits shatter immersion entirely.

The gameplay in Fortnite is slow, methodical, and ultimately fairly predictable. While it may be okay to plonk a five-year-old in front of a game of Fortnite for a busy parent, the shallow combat and childish graphics are a turn off to many.

This is not to say that Apex Legends is innocent of these charges, though their microtransaction model emulates the more palatable Overwatch than anything else.

Fortnite is free to play, and this is certainly a selling point. Apex Legends is also free to play.

Why Apex Legends is better than PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG)

If the criticism levied upon Fortnite is that the game is too childish and simple, the opposite may in fact be true for PUBG. Boasting extremely complex game mechanics, a long and troubled development window, and a sense of realism that cannot be emulated by any other contender in the genre it created — PUBG remains a very good game.

What it may be missing, however, is the pulse-pounding and frenetic action that fuels the more recent entries in the battle royale category of games. With Apex Legends seeing your team of unique heroes streak earthward in powered armor — a colorful trail of exhaust streaming out behind them — the differences in presentation are obvious from the get-go. Not only does each game present a new and different dynamic via the introduction of the distinct heroes on offer, something which PUBG notably lacks, but the tenor of the game speaks more to the hallmarks of the FPS genre — fast movement, fast shooting, high-tech weaponry.

PUBG seems more like a military simulation than a game at times, and the pacing really hurts the longevity of the game for casual players and FPS aficionados alike.

Tencent Wants to Bring ‘Apex Legends’ to China (Report) https://t.co/FpM77S5noP — Variety (@Variety) February 15, 2019

Why Apex Legends is better than Call of Duty: Black Ops 4

While Call of Duty: Black Ops just hasn’t been quite the same since the first — or potentially second — iteration, the game remains great to this day. Of course, the focused has shifted greatly to multiplayer mode over the past few releases, and I would go so far as to say that most people who buy Black Ops 4 nowadays do so for the much vaunted Blackout mode.

Blackout is everything that Apex Legends is — it just lacks the fun factor. Feeling like a re-skinned version of more traditional Call of Duty multiplayer gameplay than a game created from the ground up to serve the battle royale community, Blackout gives off the sensation of being a well-executed compromise between both worlds. That being said, the game is graphically gorgeous, exciting, and offers a variety of customization options. It just lacks the distinctive aesthetic, unique champions, and verticality of Apex Legends, much to its detriment.

Apex Legends: Parents' guide to the battle royale game set to take on Fortnite https://t.co/GnNpkT0mwd pic.twitter.com/d6AQgytCfF — Mirror Tech (@MirrorTech) February 17, 2019

The final verdict

No matter which of the various battle royale games one chooses to sink their teeth into, it’s unlikely to bring much disappointment. A highly competitive set of games within a highly competitive genre, the room for growth and innovation cannot be understated.

Make sure to drop with your teammates, grab the loot as quickly as you can, and hunker down to lay a trap on some unsuspecting prey in the interim.