Parkland Shooting Anniversary Prompts Question: Are Kids Safe From The Next Nikolas Cruz? [Opinion]

Today marks the one-year anniversary of the worst school shooting in recent memory.

Today marks the one-year anniversary of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida, during which alleged shooter Nikolas Cruz shot and killed 17 people and injured 17 more. The shooting was, as is always the case with mass school shootings in the U.S., followed by impassioned pleas for gun control; for a better look at the country’s mental health apparatus; and at the safety measures in place to protect schools from shooters.

A year on, however, little has changed, in Florida or across the country. So are kids in schools safe from the next Nikolas Cruz? Not really.

Calls For Nationwide Gun Control Go Nowhere, As They Usually Do

Following the Parkland shooting, several of the survivors, most famously Emma Gonzalez and David Hogg, became impassioned advocates for gun control. And indeed, they have may have played a role in informing the national discussion about gun control in the wake of the shooting.

Specifically, the debate focused on three legislative moves: banning so-called “bump stocks,” which are aftermarket mods that enable users to modify the gun so that it fires more rounds faster; tighter background checks that would keep individuals with mental illness, such as Cruz, from owning guns; and waiting periods for purchasing firearms.

A year later, steps have been taken, in Florida and other states, to enact those measures into law. However, at the national level, that type of gun control remains elusive, according to the New York Times. You can thank a combination of the lack of political will in Washington to make it happen; the lobbying power of the NRA (National Rifle Association); and of course, the American voters’ general hostility to gun control.

A year after Nikolas Cruz massacred 17 people and injured 17 others at his former high school in Florida, the question is not whether he's guilty — he's confessed on video — but whether he will live or die https://t.co/nQyw41cLLx — CNN (@CNN) February 12, 2019

Addressing Mental Health

That Nikolas Cruz was mentally ill at the time of the shooting is beyond dispute. As USA Today reports, Broward County deputies received at least 18 calls warning them about Nikolas Cruz between 2008 and 2017, during which callers told police of Cruz’ rantings about his plans to “shoot up” a school.

Cruz had been treated for mental illness before the shooting, including several evaluations by mental health professionals, according to the Washington Post. Those evaluations are contradictory; one revealed him to be a “vulnerable adult due to mental illness,” while another evaluation determined him to be of “low risk” for violence.

Yet despite this, Cruz was still able to purchase weapons.

Beyond the matter of people with mental illness being allowed to purchase weapons, Cruz’ story highlights the limitations of the mental health apparatus in the U.S. For starters, the system cannot force treatment on someone who doesn’t want it; and even so, treating mental illness is a lifetime process that will yield just as many failures as it does victories. And even in people who want treatment for mental illness, they are often held back from seeking treatment because of lack of insurance, lack of access to professionals, or from the social stigma of mental illness.

Security Theater At Schools

Almost every school in the United States, since the Columbine shooting in 1999, has had some measure of security in place to prevent school shootings. Those measures range from metal detectors at the door, to armed police officers stationed in the school, to everything in between and more.

But do those systems prevent school shootings? They certainly didn’t at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that day, due in large part to human error and dereliction of duty.

Even when the system works, however, there are downsides, according to Politifact. There’s the philosophical matter of sending children to be educated in an environment that has much in common with a prison. There’s the school-to-prison pipeline. There’s the fact that, as happened in 2005, a determined school shooter could simply shoot the guard at the metal detector and then walk inside.

The Whole Does Not Equal The Sum Of Its Parts

School safety involves multiple processes all working in concert together, and doing so perfectly, every time. Gun control, metal detectors, and mental illness treatment are only three pieces of the puzzle. The list of other pieces of the puzzle, proposed and in-place, is lengthy and ever-growing. Children should be taught to look for signs of a potential school shooter and know how to report them (and authorities should be given some tools to be able to meaningfully respond to such a report). Gun merchants should similarly be diligent. Teachers and school officials should be trained in threat assessment. Schools should have locking classroom doors with means of preventing a shooter from gaining entry. And so on.

Even so, the system isn’t foolproof, as is obvious whenever another school shooting makes the news. There are systems in place to prevent them, but there are so many cracks in the system that people like Cruz are going to fall through them. Sealing up those cracks is going to take money, time, and political will; and even then, we may never be fully able to seal them all up.

So are your kids safe from the next Nikolas Cruz? Statistically, yes, but that’s of little comfort when you send them to school knowing that one of their peers may yet be able to barge in with loaded weapons and start shooting.