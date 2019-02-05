‘One Piece’ Chapter 932 Spoilers: Does Germa 66’s Raid Suit Make Sanji As Strong As Yonko Commander? [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of JB Baruelo and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

One Piece Chapter 931, which is currently available at Mangastream, featured the Strawhat Pirates cook Vinsmoke Sanji using the technology he hates the most – Germa 66’s Raid Suit. After they escaped the Whole Cake Island, the Vinsmokes gifted Sanji with one of the Raid Suits. Black Leg currently possesses Raid Suit No. 3 called Stealth Black. Because he doesn’t want to be connected to his family, Sanji renamed the Raid Suit No. 3 from Stealth Black to Soba Mask.

The latest chapter of One Piece revealed that Raid Suit No. 3 gives the user the ability to become invisible. While wearing Soba Mask, Sanji can project his background onto his own body, making it impossible for the enemies to see him. Sanji admitted that he has been dreaming about acquiring the power of invisibility since he was a kid. All One Piece fans know why Sanji wanted to have such power, but the Strawhat Pirates cook made it clear that he intends to use it to help his friends.

One Piece Chapter 931 gave fans a glimpse of how powerful Sanji could become when he combined his power with the Raid Suit. Aside from the ability to become invisible, Soba Mask gave Sanji an armor that can protect him from powerful attacks. It also tremendously improves his speed and battle power.

With just one hit, Sanji took down one of the six strongest headliners of the Beast Pirates – Page One. Because of his lopsided battle against Page One, One Piece fans can’t help themselves but wonder if the power of Germa 66’s Raid Suit put Sanji on the level of a Yonko commander.

In the upcoming war between the Strawhat Pirates alliance and the Beast Pirates, Roronoa Zoro and Sanji will have no choice but to fight at least one of Emperor Kaido’s right-hand men – Jack the Drought, King the Wildfire, and Queen the Plague. Zoro and Sanji should do their best to keep the Beast Pirates All-Stars busy so that their captain, Luffy, can focus on Emperor Kaido.

There are already multiple signs that Zoro is as strong as or even surpasses a Yonko commander, but Sanji’s case is different. Sanji needs a huge improvement in his power in order to be more helpful to Luffy. As of now, there are still lots of mysteries behind Sanji’s new power, but the upcoming chapter of One Piece could give more details about the Raid Suit and how it could be useful in their plan to take down Emperor Kaido and free the Wano Country from the Beast Pirates.