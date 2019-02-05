‘One Piece’ Chapter 932 Spoilers, Predictions: Will Big Mom Become A Temporary Ally Of Strawhats? [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of JB Baruelo and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

One Piece Chapter 931, which is currently available at Mangastream, revealed that Emperor Big Mom survived after the Queen Mama Chanter fell into the sea. The wave carried Charlotte Linlin to the shore of Kuri Beach. While they are training how to use swords, Tony Tony Chopper, Kozuki Momonosuke, Tama, and Kiku found the unconscious Emperor Big Mom lying in the sand.

It didn’t take long before Chopper recognized Emperor Big Mom. He tried to do his best to prevent himself from screaming and warned his friends to leave the place quietly. Unfortunately, before they got far away from the beach, Emperor Big Mom woke up. Chopper, Momonosuke, Tama, and Kiku panicked, but One Piece Chapter 931 revealed that Emperor Big Mom lost her memory.

It remains unknown how long Emperor Big Mom’s amnesia will last, but the Strawhat Pirates could use her current condition into their advantage. There are only a few days left before the much-awaited war between the Strawhat Pirates alliance and the Beast Pirates starts. The Strawhat Pirates can manipulate Emperor Big Mom and turn her into a valuable ally.

The previous chapters of One Piece hinted that Strawhat Pirates captain Monkey D. Luffy is still far from reaching the level of a Yonko. When he and Emperor Kaido engaged in a one-on-one fight, Luffy was easily defeated despite using Gear 4th Bounceman. Having Emperor Big Mom on their side will give the Strawhat Pirates alliance a strong chance of beating Emperor Kaido and the Beast Pirates.

Emperor Kaido may be considered as the strongest creature in the world, but he still recognized and never underestimated Emperor Big Mom as a pirate. This is proven by how Emperor Kaido reacted after learning that Emperor Big Mom and her crew are already in the vicinity of Wano Country. Emperor Kaido and Emperor Big Mom know each other very well as they are both former members of the Rocks, a legendary pirate group that was very prominent before Pirate King Gol D. Roger came into power.

Emperor Big Mom can also use Conqueror’s Haki. Like Emperor Kaido, Emperor Big Mom’s body isn’t normal and her skin cannot be easily penetrated by an ordinary weapon unless she is emotionally unstable. One Piece Chapter 932 is expected to give more information regarding the Strawhat Pirates’ plan on Emperor Big Mom. It could also reveal what happened to the other members of the Big Mom Pirates after the Queen Mama Chanter sank into the sea.