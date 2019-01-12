The New Orleans Saints Have Historic Gris-Gris On Their Side This Season, And It’s Freakish [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Danny Cox and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

The similarities are really weird, but the Who Dat Nation loves it.

The New Orleans Saints are in the NFL playoffs this year and they’re having a very historic run that had them fining the season as the number one overall seed in the NFC. New Orleans ended up finishing the season 13-3, winners of the NFC South, and with home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. Fans are prepared for a run that may seem unlike any other, but the Black and Gold Nation feels as if they’ve possibly seen this all before.

“Gris-Gris” is defined as a charm or amulet which can bring good or bad luck to someone, depending on who creates it. There is also the idea that is simply is a form of luck, and the New Orleans Saints appear to have some hovering over their heads for this current NFL season.

Anyone who is a football fan can tell you about the miraculous 2009 season that saw the New Orleans Saints end it by winning their first and only Super Bowl trophy. It was a fantastic season that some say may never end up happening again, but it is and it has.

You cannot possibly look at the 2009 season and the 2018 season with any kind of clear mind and not see it. The New Orleans Saints are channeling history and it’s time to break down just how freakish this whole thing actually is.

While it would have been awesome to have it be right at the 10-year mark, it’s close enough. Let’s take a look at everything that is actually too weird to be true.

Season Record and Losses

2009: 13-3

2018: 13-3

In 2009, the New Orleans Saints started out 13-0 before losing their final three games of the season. Their three losses were to the Dallas Cowboys (home), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (home), and the Carolina Panthers (away).

In 2018, the New Orleans Saints started out 0-1 before running off 10 in a row and finishing the season 3-2. Their three losses were to the Dallas Cowboys (away), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (home), and the Carolina Panthers (away).

Let’s also not forget that both losses to the Panthers came in the final game of the season and the Cowboys were the team that broke the long win streaks in both seasons. Oh, and the Saints secured the number one overall seed in the NFC in both seasons as well.

NFC South and NFC East standings

You have to admit that this one is rather weird and it’s just strange that things ended up this way. In 2009 and 2018, the NFC South ended up in the exact same order while the NFC East put two teams in the playoffs.

2009 NFC South

New Orleans Saints 13-3 Atlanta Falcons 9-7 Carolina Panthers 8-8 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 3-13

2018 NFC South

New Orleans Saints 13-3 Atlanta Falcons 7-9 Carolina Panthers 7-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 5-11

The NFC South has only ended up in that order twice in its 17-year history.

Over in the NFC East, the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles entered the playoffs in both the 2009 and 2018 seasons. Some may not find that strange, but this year is the first season that both teams have hit the postseason since the Saints won the Super Bowl.

Drew Brees and Thomas Morstead’s Phenomenal Stats

Drew Brees continues to get his name in the stat books and shatter records, many of which are his own. While he keeps breaking his own records year-by-year, Brees has only led the NFL in quarterback rating on two occasions, according to Canal Street Chronicles.

2009 – 109.6

2018 – 115.7

Punter Thomas Morstead has really not had to do a lot of work this season as the offense of the Saints has bee extremely proficient. In what can only be seen as one of the weirdest coincidences ever, Morstead longest punt of the 2009 season was 60 yards.

In his 10-year career, he has only had an exact long of 60 yards for the season in one other season and it was 2018.

Call it gris-gris. Call it luck. Call it coincidence or whatever you may think it is. You can’t help but be a little superstitious if you’re a football fan, and it’s hard not to be if you’re a New Orleans Saints fan. 2009 was always seen as a miracle season and one that would never happen again, but somehow, the black and gold are doing it. Now, it’s time for them to face the Philadelphia Eagles and see it they can finish it out with another ring.