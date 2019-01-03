Trump Supporter Caught On Fox News Failing To Understand That Trump Can’t Fire House Democrats [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Aaron Homer and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

A Trump supporter was caught on video Thursday morning, failing to understand that the president can’t simply fire members of the opposing party. Said supporter then got confused, and clammed up when reminded of his mistake.

As Raw Story reports, Fox & Friends stopped by a diner outside of Indianapolis to talk about how regular Americans are affected by the government shutdown. It should be noted that Indiana is rather thin on National Parks, a public sector organ that is apparently feeling the worst of the shutdown. Had Fox & Friends stopped by Utah or California, where National Parks are riddled with trash and human feces according to this Inquisitr report, and park workers are furloughed, they might have found a different attitude in the audience.

Nevertheless, to Indiana they went, and at Grandma’s Pancake House in Shelbyville, host Pete Hegseth found plenty of diners who were quick to say that they aren’t feeling the effects of the government shutdown, and that they stand behind Donald Trump.

One diner, an elderly man identified only as Phil, was so supportive of Trump that he hoped Trump would simply fire all of the Congressional Democrats.

“I’m expecting to wake up some morning and find (on) Fox News, Trump on there pointing his finger, (saying), ‘You’re fired, Democrats.'”

No, the president cannot fire members of the opposition party, or the entire opposition party — or any member of Congress, for that matter.

Even Hesgeth seemed to have been momentarily taken aback by the Trump supporter’s extreme ignorance of even the most basic tenets of the American political system.

“He can’t fire the Democrats, but he can stare them down, and that is the big question here — will the president stand firm in a showdown?”

Phil, for his part, seemed to admit that having cameras pointed at him — and having a microphone in front of his face — kind of rattled him.

“They say humans learn to speak 3 years of age, put a microphone in front of them, they clam up.”

As it turns out though, there’s actually a psychological mechanism at play in the minds of at least some Trump supporters, and it may be what causes them to believe just about anything about Trump, however ridiculous it might be.

As Psychology Today reports, the Dunning-Kruger Effect is a two-edged sword. Psychologist David Dunning explains how it works in the political arena.

“The knowledge and intelligence that are required to be good at a task are often the same qualities needed to recognize that one is not good at that task — and if one lacks such knowledge and intelligence, one remains ignorant that one is not good at the task. This includes political judgment.”

In other words, some people are simply too ignorant to realize how ignorant they are. And that is made manifestly obvious by some random guy in Indiana who apparently believes that the president can simply fire anyone he wants, Constitution be damned.