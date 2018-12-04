‘One Piece’ Chapter 927 Spoilers, Predictions: Luffy, Kid Could Use Captivity Into Their Advantage [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of JB Baruelo and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Can Luffy and Kid convince all the prisoners to fight against Emperor Kaido?

One Piece Wano Arc continues to get intense as the much-awaited battle between the Strawhat Pirates alliance and the Beast Pirates draws near. The Strawhat Pirates alliance is currently in a huge dilemma after their leader, Monkey D. Luffy, was defeated and imprisoned by Emperor and Beast Pirates captain Kaido. Instead of killing Luffy, Emperor Kaido decided to put him in a prison cell where he’s being tortured until his spirit breaks and agrees to become his subordinate.

Inside Emperor Kaido’s prison cell, Luffy reunited with a fellow member of the Worst Generation and Kid Pirates captain Eustass “Captain” Kid. In the latest chapter of One Piece, which is currently available at Mangastream, Luffy and Kid are featured being forced to work in the prisoner’s mine. The Beast Pirates decided to put Seastone handcuffs on Luffy and Kid to drain their strength and prevent them from using their devil fruit powers.

However, both pirates are still incredibly strong, moving numerous huge boulders with ease. One Piece Chapter 926 revealed that the amount of food that the prisoners get depends on how many boulders they bring to the ship. Luffy and Kid earned big bowls full of “dangos.” When Vice Chief Jailor Dobon arrived, he thought that they are cheating.

Dobon decided to punish Luffy and Kid by putting them into his Hippopotamus’ mouth. However, it didn’t take long before both pirates found their way out and defeated the enemy. After attacking a jailor, Luffy and Kid are set to face a much severe punishment, but they look confident that they can easily get away with what they have done.

As of now, it seems like Luffy and Kid become the bosses in Emperor Kaido’s prison. The incredible power they have shown in the previous chapter of One Piece made most of the prisoners believe that there is still hope left for them. Luffy and Kid currently have the same objective which is to take down Emperor Kaido. While being captured, Luffy and Kid could gather all the prisoners and convince them to fight with them in the upcoming war between the Strawhat Pirates alliance and the Beast Pirates.

There must be some skilled craftsmen inside Emperor Kaido’s prison who have the ability to create things made of Seastone, including the key to removing Luffy and Kid’s handcuffs. Once they are able to use devil fruit powers again, Luffy and Kid are expected to wreak a havoc until they escape Emperor Kaido’s prison.