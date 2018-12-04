Remember The Giraffe Riddle On Facebook? It’s Back With A Twist And You’re Probably Still Wrong [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Danny Cox and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Another Facebook riddle has been recycled, but it has a new little twist to it.

Five years ago, countless people began changing their Facebook profile pictures to that of a giraffe and others couldn’t quite figure out why. Eventually, it was revealed that if someone answered a riddle wrong, they had to change their profile pic to a giraffe for a week, but there was a bit of controversy with the true answer. Now, that riddle is being recycled on social media, but there’s been a bit of a twist to the way you’re supposed to answer and your so-called punishment.

Of course, many people are likely still answering the riddle wrong anyway.

Back in October of 2013, the little mind-bender that was known as the “Giraffe Riddle” actually had nothing at all to do with the animal. The only reason it was called that is because anyone who answered it “wrong” had to change their profile pics.

The riddle, or some similar variation of it, went like this:

“It’s 3 a.m. The doorbell rings and you wake up. You have some unexpected visitors! Your parents have arrived and they are here for breakfast. You have strawberry jam, honey, wine, bread, and cheese. What is the first thing you open?”

Depending on how you answered, and depending on who was asking you to guess at the riddle solution, you may have to change your profile picture or just a get a congratulatory “you’re right.” This riddle caused all kinds of chaos, arguments, problems, and issues among enemies and friends alike.

Now, it has been five years and the riddle has returned, but with a slight twist.

Carl Court / Getty Images

As the Chicago Tribune reported years ago, people would guess one of the food items or the door or your eyes or any number of things. Of course, the answer was different for almost every person as it all depended on how the riddle was read by each individual.

It is now late 2018 and the riddle is starting to make the viral rounds on Facebook again, but it has been tweaked a little bit. Here is a version of what’s going around.

“Riddle: It’s 7:00 am. You are asleep and there is a sudden knock on the door. Behind the door are your parents, who came to have breakfast. In your fridge: bread, milk (pasteurized!), juice, and a jar of jam. To answer, what will you open first? Only answer directly to me (PM). Thanks!”

Of course, you could guess any number of things, but this time around, the correct answer is “Facebook Messenger.” You didn’t see that one coming, huh?

See the last part of the riddle? It asks you what you would open first to answer the riddle, and in this case, that would be your messenger. That’s how you would need to send the PM to the asker and it really has nothing to do with the riddle itself.

This time around, if you answer the riddle incorrectly, your punishment isn’t to disguise yourself as a giraffe for a week.

“Your turn: Read the riddle. If the answer is incorrect, I can choose any of your photos and you have to post it along with the riddle. If you answer correctly, I write your name in the comments (with a trophy emoji, duh).”

In the grand scheme of things, online riddles don’t really mean much and you don’t even have to play along if you get it wrong. The “Giraffe Riddle” on Facebook has returned, but it won’t be called that any longer since the punishment for getting it wrong is different. Still, the correct answer is all based on how you read or interpret the riddle in the first place.

Oh, and the actual answer is that you open your eyes first. Your eyes. If you answer differently, you’re wrong.