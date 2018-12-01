Luke Sky Walker Arrested In Tennessee For Probation Violations [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Aaron Homer and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

The Force was not with him.

A Tennessee man named Luke Sky Walker is not living up to the ideals of his namesake from the Star Wars universe, allegedly eschewing the life of a Jedi Knight in favor of a life of petty crime.

As Jedi Master Yoda taught in the Star Wars franchise, a Jedi craves not things like adventure or excitement, instead committing themselves to lives of service and meditation. Those who reject those values are said to have been lured by the Dark Side of the Force. And it appears that Luke Sky Walker has been deceived by the Dark Side. Or, let’s call it the Dim Side, since his purported crimes are more on the order of petty theft rather than genocide or child murder, like some of the evil Jedis of the Star Wars universe have done.

As WJHL-TV (Johnson City) reports, on Thursday Mr. Walker was picked up by Elizabethton police on an undisclosed parole violation. It’s unclear, as of this writing, what crime police suspected the Johnson City man of having committed, or the circumstances that lead to his arrest. What is clear is that it must have been pretty serious, as he’s been jailed without bond.

According to Fox News, Walker, 21, was on probation for a 2017 incident in which he and some associates stole 46 road signs. As the Elizabethton Star reported at the time, a 911 caller reported seeing a group of youths attempting to steal a road sign. When a unit caught up to a car matching the description, a deputy found several dozen signs in the back seat. Walker and his associates were taken downtown and charged with theft of property over $1,000.

Wichudapa / Shutterstock

So was Luke Sky Walker born to a Mr. and Mrs. Walker, who gave him the first name Luke and the middle name Sky? Or was he born something else and legally changed it? That’s also unclear, as of this writing.

However, Luke is not the first criminal with a weird name to wind up behind bars. For example, in 2012, as Huffington Post reported at the time, Wisconsin’s own Beezow Doo-Doo Zopittybop-Bop-Bop was picked up Madison on charges of carrying a concealed weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and a violation of probation. Beezow, who had legally changed his name from the far more mundane Jeffrey Drew Wilschke just a few months earlier, allegedly told cops at the time that he would “get even with them” for his arrest.