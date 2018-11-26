Here Are The Five Most Anticipated Movies Of 2019 [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Alisha McKinney and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

With only a month left to go in 2018, it’s been a huge year for movies. With Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War, The Incredibles 2, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, movie after movie has broken box office record after box office record this year. Some may think 2019 will have a hard time keeping up.

Given the roster of movies set for release next year, that might not be as tall an order as it would seem. According to a report from Esquire, there is a slew of new movies coming next year that could even end up topping 2018. In particular, Walt Disney has a number of titles forthcoming for 2019.

Here’s a look at five of the most anticipated movies scheduled for release in 2019.

IT: Chapter Two

In 2017, Stephen King’s IT became the highest grossing horror movie of all time, so there’s no way the follow-up won’t draw a huge crowd. Peter Skarsgard is reprising his role as Pennywise, the dancing clown, and the Loser’s Club is all grown up and ready for round two. Expect big things from IT: Chapter 2.

Toy Story 4

Tim Allen: ‘Toy Story 4’ Cast Includes Keanu Reeves https://t.co/yeY0f5nO4c pic.twitter.com/X77f3RgJZ6 — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) November 22, 2018

Toy Story 4 is a sure bet to have both children and adults piling into theaters. At this point, the original Toy Story is old enough to be a nostalgia trip for adults, and children still love Woody and Buzz Lightyear. Not to mention, the addition of a ton of new toys, including Keanu Reeves recently being announced as a voice actor, will bring a fresh feel to a classic franchise.

The Lion King

Since the trailer for the live action adaptation of The Lion King has been released to the internet, it’s become the most viewed movie trailer-debut of all time. Touting a voice cast of Beyonce, Seth Rogen, Eric Andre, and Donald Glover, The Lion King is in position to rake in some serious box office success.

Star Wars: Episode IX

While Star Wars: The Last Jedi received mixed reviews from fans and critics, it still performed quite well at the box office. The yet-untitled Star Wars: Episode IX is said to be a course correction for the franchise, but furthermore it’s the official conclusion to the most recent Star Wars trilogy. Those who have been along for the ride of the first two will likely feel compelled to finish out the trilogy. J.J. Abrams is returning to the director’s chair, which has pleased fans unhappy with The Last Jedi, and anything Star Wars-related is always a sure bet to pack theaters.