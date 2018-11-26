‘One Piece’ Chapter 926 Spoilers, Predictions: Will Moria Join The Blackbeard Pirates? [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of JB Baruelo and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

One Piece Chapter 925, which is currently available at Mangastream, featured the surprising return of one of the powerful antagonists in One Piece, former Warlord Gecko Moria. Before the latest chapter, most people believed that Moria was killed by Donquixote Doflamingo during the War of the Best at Marineford.

However, One Piece Chapter 925 revealed that Moria is still alive and has reunited with his Zombie Army. Moria and his subordinates infiltrated Emperor Blackbeard’s territory with the hope of finding one of his most loyal friends, Absalom. Moria shouted and called out Blackbeard and killed everyone on their way. It didn’t take long before Moria found Absalom, who is relaxing on the island together with two beautiful ladies. Absalom told him that he’s being treated well and called the island a paradise.

Unfortunately, the man in front him was not Absalom, but Blackbeard’s ally Catarina Devon, who used her devil fruit power to change her appearance. Shiliew of the Rain also showed up using the devil fruit power of Absalom and told Moria that his friend was already dead. Using the speakers installed in the island, Blackbeard talked to Moria and asked him to join the Blackbeard Pirates. As of now, it seems like the former Warlord doesn’t have any choice but to serve under Blackbeard. If he decides to fight, it is highly likely that he will be suffering the same fate as his friend Absalom.

Moria will undeniably be a very valuable ally for Blackbeard, especially with his ability to build his own Zombie Army. If he agrees to become his ally, Blackbeard could order his men to gather the corpses of some of the most powerful pirates in the world, including Edward Newgate, popularly known as Whitebeard, and Portgas D. Ace. Since officially becoming one of the Four Emperors of the Sea, Blackbeard continues to grow into power, but as of now, he’s still has a long way to go to match the military forces of other Yonkos like Big Mom, Kaido, and Shanks.

Aside from gathering powerful allies, the Blackbeard Pirates are also collecting the devil fruits all around the world. Blackbeard’s ability to steal devil fruit powers was first seen during the Marineford War where he stole the power of Gura Gura no Mi from Whitebeard. As Kaido and Big Mom make their moves, Blackbeard isn’t expected to be silent for a long time and could soon join the battle for the empty throne.