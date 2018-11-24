Cyber Monday Shopping: Top 6 Advent Calendars To Buy For The Ones You Love [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Cheryl A. Hoahing and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Advent calendars have become one of the top items to buy this holiday season. Many more companies than in previous years have created these unique calendars to count down the days until Christmas, and there is one for every type of person you love, containing all kinds of surprises in each slot.

The calendars were initially created to mark the start of the Advent season, which begins on the fourth Sunday before Christmas and ends on Christmas Eve. For 2018, the first day of Advent falls on Sunday, December 2, and the last is Monday, December 24.

Traditionally, this time was spent preparing for the coming of Christ. In fact, “Advent” is the Latin word for “coming,” according to Newsweek. Today, however, Advent calendars usually start on December 1 and are used to get special treats on the days leading up to Christmas — when you receive even more gifts.

Here are the top six Advent calendars that you should buy for the special people in your life. As a bonus, each company selected will be having special deals available on Cyber Monday, November 26, so you can save when making your purchase.

1. For Tea Lovers

Davids Tea is offering three different Advent calendars filled with the company’s special blend of teas, but our favorite is the 24 More Sleeps collection. The 24 slots in the calendar each contain a delicious low caffeine tea in a ready-to-steep sachet. Flavors include Apple Cider, Cotton Candy, Peppermint Amour, and White Cranberry Bark. Plus, there are three surprises added in.

Davids Teas

2. For Men With Fancy Feet

The Disney Socks Advent Calendar Gift Set for Men features 12 pairs of socks — made of a cotton, nylon, and spandex blend, and adorned with classic characters such as Mickey Mouse, Goofy, Aladdin, and Buzz Lightyear — in individually-wrapped and numbered boxes. The gift set retails for $39.95.

Disney

3. For LEGO-Loving Little Ladies

The LEGO Friends Advent Calendar contains 500 pieces in secret compartments that girls between the ages of 6 and 12 can use to build colorful new decorations for their house or Christmas tree, including a candy cane, gingerbread man, snowman, and wreath. The original retail price is $29.99.

Lego

4. For Someone With A Sweet Tooth

For $16.95, the vintage-style Williams-Sonoma Advent Calendar will satisfy a person’s daily chocolate craving. Each of the 24 windows opened tells part of the classic tale, A Visit from St. Nicholas, and contains a different individually-wrapped milk chocolate treat.

Williams Sonoma

5. For Men Who Like To Look Good

The $48 ASOS Grooming Advent Calendar features 12 skin and hair sample-sized products for guys. Top companies such as Clarins, Clinique, Lab Series, and Man Cave are represented, and the gifts include shaving cream, shower gel, and beard oil.

ASOS

6. For Chicks With Pretty Fingertips

Ciaté London’s Mini Mani Month Holiday 2018 collection is a nail polish fan’s dream come true. The $59 advent calendar is stocked with 20 mini polishes and one full-sized bottle — including nine new and exclusive shades — a topcoat, and other surprises. The brand boasts paraben-free, gluten-free, and vegan-friendly products.