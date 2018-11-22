‘Vikings’ Season 5B Premiere: A Non-Spoiler Review [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Rachel Tsoumbakos and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

The consequences of the loss of Kattegat is explored further in Episode 11.

The Season 5B premiere of History Channel’s Vikings has been such a long time coming. The mid-season finale episode for Season 5 aired back in January and, for many, it was not the best finale ever.

While outlets such as Forbes outright dissed the Season 5 finale, personally, I found it to be an interesting way to break up such a massive fight scene. Vikings is filled to the brim with battle scenes, so it was interesting to see one from such a different angle. However, it did tend to draw viewers out of the moment, so I can totally understand why so many fans took to social media afterward to complain about it.

So, have things improved moving forward into Season 5B?

Well, yes, they have. And, for those of you who haven’t watched the mid-season finale of Vikings yet, consider this your spoiler alert because I will be talking about Episode 10 of Season 5.

Season 5B of Vikings opens with the effects of the devastating blow of the loss of Kattegat to Ivar the Boneless (Alex Hogh Anderson). And, as the season progresses, everything will likely stem from this massive battle as Lagertha (Katheryn Winnick) struggles to find her footing after losing the one place she holds so dear.

While Lagertha is trying to find her new place in the Viking world in the Season 5B premiere of Vikings, Ivar the Boneless continues to seek her out because he still feels retribution for the death of his mother has not yet been completed.

And, for those who are wondering about Duke Rollo’s (Clive Standen) return, he will be getting some airtime in the first few episodes of Vikings Season 5B. As for which side he stands for, I consider this a non-spoiler review, so you will just have to wait to find out.

However, some pretty major hints have been dropped about Rollo being Bjorn Ironside’s (Alexander Ludwig) father, according to Metro, who interviewed Vikings creator Michael Hirst recently. So, yes, this storyline will be delved into when Season 5 of Vikings returns.

While this show is about Vikings, it can’t be their story without the English getting a mention. So, over in Wessex, viewers will get to see how Alfred (Ferdia Walsh-Peelo) is faring now that he is king.

As for Iceland, the mid-season finale saw Floki (Gustaf Skarsgard) offering himself up as a human sacrifice to try and ease tensions that have been building in his new community. When Season 5B premieres, this conflict is still ongoing and the community speaks out about Floki’s proposition.

So, who dies?

Well, of course, I can’t tell you that! However, this is a TV series about the Vikings, so the logical assumption is that there will be more death and destruction in the second half of Season 5. However, you will just have to tune in next Wednesday to find out.

Season 5 of Vikings will return to History Channel with Episode 11 (titled “The Revelation”) on Wednesday, November 28, at 9 p.m. ET/PT. History Channel lists the following synopsis.

“Rollo is welcomed home to Kattegat after Ivar is crowned the new king. Bjorn, Lagertha, and Ubbe must flee Ivar’s murderous forces and rely on unsteady alliances to survive.”

As per usual, I will be recapping each episode of the second half of Season 5 of Vikings, so make sure you tune in each week to find out what went down.