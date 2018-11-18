Four Movies Joe Bob Briggs Should Show On His Upcoming Shudder Special, ‘Dinners Of Death’ [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Alisha McKinney and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Thanksgiving is now being dubbed 'Black Thursday' by Shudder subscribers as the new horror movie marathon 'Dinners of Death' is set to air this Thanksgiving.

Since Joe Bob Briggs’ triumphant return to the small screen with hosting The Last Drive-In, Shudder has more than hinted that viewers haven’t seen the last of “the world’s foremost drive-in movie critic.”

Recently, the network announced that they would be reviving the Briggs-hosted marathons not just once, but two more times in 2018. The first special has been dubbed, Dinners of Death, and will premiere on Thanksgiving. The second is titled, A Very Joe Bob Christmas, and will premiere Christmas day.

Both specials will premiere at 9 p.m. ET.

A number of movie and television outlets are hosting live-tweets and special contests during Dinners of Death, with such events ramping up furiously after the official announcement that Dinners of Death will feature four horror films one after another.

.@therealjoebob's Dinners Of Death is less than a week away! Want to celebrate with Joe Bob on Thanksgiving, A Very Joe Bob Christmas in December and a regular series in 2019? Use promo code JOEBOB365 to get 20% off an annual subscription to enjoy all the Joe Bob yet to come! pic.twitter.com/KebeRkOQSW — Shudder (@shudder) November 16, 2018

Although Joe Bob Briggs mentioned he will be showing his all-time favorite horror film during Dinners of Death, he never specified what that film is. Here’s a look at what movies currently streaming on Shudder would be fine holiday viewing for the upcoming marathon.

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre

This one may be a no-brainer. Considering the movie is streaming on Shudder and Joe Bob has never hosted a marathon involving Tobe Hooper’s 1974 masterpiece, it seems like a clear contender for one of Joe Bob’s picks. It’s also the fan-favorite pick for what Briggs’s all-time favorite movie is.

Summer of ’84

This movie is not a classic horror flick, at least not yet, but it would be interesting to see Joe Bob Briggs tackle something contemporary, just to get a feel for his opinion on the current state of horror. Furthermore, the movie is a callback to coming of age films of the 1980s, a genre with which Joe Bob Briggs is undoubtedly familiar.

Creepshow 2

He hosted the original Creepshow on TNT’s MonsterVision years ago, as recently pointed out by horror outlet, 25YearsLater, but he never tackled Creepshow 2. What’s more, Shudder has recently announced a Creepshow series that is set to premiere in 2019 and will be helmed by Greg Nicotero. Creepshow 2 seems like a major contender for at least one title fans could see on the upcoming Dinners of Death marathon.

House of 1,000 Corpses

A new classic if there ever was one, Rob Zombie is one of the most polarizing figures in modern horror cinema. It would be a nice, refreshing take to hear Joe Bob Briggs’ personal opinion of Rob Zombie and House of 1,000 Corpses. If not that one, two other Zombie movies are also currently streaming on Shudder, which would also fit in well with Joe Bob’s usual roster.

To find out what movies make the cut, be sure to tune in at 9 p.m. ET on November 22.