Rule V Prospects That Each Team Must Decide To Protect Or Possibly Lose In Next Month’s Draft [Opinion]

Major League Baseball’s Rule V Draft, in which teams may select any minor league player who has played either four or five years in the minor leagues (depending on how old they were when they signed), will take place at baseball’s Winter Meetings in Las Vegas on December 13th. Players eligible for the Rule V Draft must be added to their team’s 40-man roster by Tuesday or else be exposed to selection in the draft.

If an eligible player is not protected on the 40-man roster, baseball’s other 29 teams may draft that player for $100,000 during the Major League phase of the draft. That player must then remain on the drafting team’s 25-man active roster all season or be offered back to his original team for $50,000.

Many current and former stars were poached during the Rule V Draft, including Hall of Famer Roberto Clemente. Additionally, stars such as Paul Blair, Darrell Evans, Willie Hernandez, George Bell, Bobby Bonilla, Jeff Nelson, Johan Santana, Jose Bautista, Jayson Werth, Shane Victorino, Josh Hamilton, and Joakim Soria rose to stardom after being selected.

There are currently 149 prospects who are among the Top 30 prospects in their organization who are eligible for the Rule V Draft if not protected by Tuesday. Here is the complete list by team:

Arizona Diamondbacks (5)

7. Marcus Wilson, OF

11. Taylor Clarke, RHP

20. Kevin Cron, 1B

22. Alex Young, LHP

23. Cody Reed, LHP

Atlanta Braves (6)

20. Huascar Ynoa, RHP

21. Patrick Weigel, RHP

22. Travis Demeritte, OF

27. Alex Jackson, C

28. Josh Graham, RHP

29. Jacob Webb, RHP

Baltimore Orioles (2)

6. Dillon Tate, RHP

29. Luis Gonzalez, LHP

Boston Red Sox (7)

1. Michael Chavis, SS

7. Darwinzon Hernandez, LHP

10. Josh Ockimey, 1B

15. Travis Lakins, RHP

21. Jhonathan Diaz, LHP

23. Roldani Baldwin, C

27. Roniel Raudes, RHP

Chicago Cubs (4)

8. Justin Steele, LHP

17. Trevor Clifton, RHP

25. Earling Moreno, RHP

28. Jason Vosler, SS

Chicago White Sox (4)

3. Dylan Cease, RHP

19. Kodi Medeiros, LHP

20. Jordan Stephens, RHP

26. Spencer Adams, RHP

Cincinnati Reds (2)

13. Jimmy Herget, RHP

22. Michael Beltre, OF

Cleveland Indians (4)

7. Bobby Bradley, 1B

8. Sam Hentges, LHP

20. Oscar Gonzales, OF

29. Tyler Krieger, SS

Colorado Rockies (7)

9. Sam Hilliard, OF

10. Ryan Castellani, RHP

17. Justin Lawrence, RHP

19. Breiling Eusebio, LHP

23. Roberto Ramos, 1B

25. Brian Mundell, 1B

27. Dom Nunez, C

Detroit Tigers (4)

3. Franklin Perez, RHP

19. Jose Azocar, OF

24. Tyler Alexander, LHP

29. Derek Hill, CF

Houston Astros (5)

12. Rogelio Armenteros, RHP

15. Garrett Stubbs, C

17. Riley Ferrell, RHP

23. Jonathan Arauz, SS

24. Trent Thornton, RHP

Kansas City Royals (6)

11. Josh Staumont, RHP

20. Scott Blewett, RHP

23. Elvis Luciano, RHP

28. D.J. Burt, SS

29. Foster Griffin, LHP

30. Ofreidy Gomez, RHP

Los Angeles Angels (4)

10. Luis Rengifo, IF

15. Leonardo Rivas, SS

18. Luis Pena, RHP

28. Joe Gatto, RHP

Los Angeles Dodgers (7)

2. Keibert Ruiz, C

10. Yadier Alvarez, RHP

13. Edwin Rios, 1B

19. Drew Jackson, SS

21. Matt Beaty, 1B/3B

24. Cristian Santana, SS

29. Andrew Sopko, RHP

Miami Marlins (6)

2. Monte Harrison, CF

9. Isan Diaz, SS

17. Jordan Yamamoto, RHP

18. Christopher Torres, SS

26. Brayan Hernandez, CF

30. McKenzie Mills, LHP

Milwaukee Brewers (5)

10. Jake Gatewood, 1B

13. Trey Supak, RHP

15. Troy Stokes Jr., CF

17. Cody Ponce, RHP

28. Carlos Herrera, RHP

Minnesota Twins (5)

4. Nick Gordon, SS

13. LaMonte Wade, OF

15. Luis Arraez, 2B

16. Lewin Diaz, RF

22. Tyler Jay, LHP

New York Mets (4)

19. Luis Carpio, SS

21. David Thompson, 3B

25. Ali Sanchez, C

27. Patrick Mazeika, C

New York Yankees (1)

21. Erik Swanson, RHP

Oakland A’s (5)

9. James Kaprielian, RHP

12. Richie Martin, SS

15. Grant Holmes, RHP

27. James Naile, RHP

30. Skye Bolt, CF

Philadelphia Phillies (5)

3. Adonis Medina, RHP

12. Daniel Brito, SS

11. Arquimedes Gamboa, SS

16. Jose Gomez, SS

27. Tom Eshelman, RHP

Pittsburgh Pirates (6)

1. Mitch Keller, RHP

5. Cole Tucker, SS

13. Jason Martin, CF

19. Gage Hinsz, RHP

24. Brandon Waddell, LHP

28. Domingo Robles, LHP

San Diego Padres (5)

5. Chris Paddack, RHP

12. Anderson Espinoza, RHP

25. Austin Allen, C

28. Edward Olivares, OF

29. Pedro Avila, RHP

San Francisco Giants (8)

8. Sandro Fabian, OF

11. Logan Webb, RHP

18. Juan De Paula, RHP

19. Melvin Adon, RHP

23. Jordan Johnson, RHP

27. Tyler Webb, RHP

28. C.J. Hinojosa, SS/2B

30. Sam Coonrod, RHP

Seattle Mariners (11)

14. Art Warren, RHP

18. Rob Whalen, RHP

20. Ian Miller, OF

23. Anthony Jimenez, OF

24. Luis Liberato, OF

26. Ronald Rosario, OF

27. Chuck Taylor, OF

28. Anthony Misiewicz, LHP

29. Darin Gillies, RHP

30. Joseph Rosa, 2B

St. Louis Cardinals (6)

4. Ryan Helsley, RHP

11. Max Schrock, 2B

13. Genesis Cabrera, LHP

14. Junior Fernandez, RHP

20. Ramon Urias, INF

23. Wadye Ynfante, OF

Tampa Bay Rays (3)

4. Jesus Sanchez

17. Joe McCarthy, OF/1B

29. Ian Gibaut, RHP

Texas Rangers (4)

6. Taylor Hearn, LHP

17. Pedro Gonzalez, OF

22. Scott Heineman, OF

30. Edgar Arredondo, RHP

Toronto Blue Jays (3)

11. Hector Perez, RHP

24. Forrest Wall, OF

27. Jordan Romano, RHP

Washington Nationals (5)

13. Telmito Agustin, OF

17. James Bourque, RHP

24. Tomas Alastre, RHP

25. Jose Marmolejos, 1B/OF

29. Drew Ward, 3B/1B