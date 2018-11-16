The Ever-Expanding Field Of Democratic Presidential Candidates In 2020 [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of KC Morgan and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Donald Trump began preparing for his 2020 presidential run literally the day after he won the 2016 election. He filed to run again the day after the results were announced, so there’s no question about who the Republicans plan to run in the race.

But when it comes to the Democratic party, it seems as though another new name is thrown onto the pile every day. There are already dozens of names being thrown around, and the field of potential contenders is only getting bigger and bigger.

Just days ago, news broke that Hillary Clinton may run again in 2020. Her fellow Democratic contender in 2016, Bernie Sanders, has also been mentioned. But 2020 promises to be nothing like the 2016 race, which contained a relatively small field of Democrats against a huge list of Republicans vying to win the primary.

In 2020, it’s going to be difficult to keep track of all the Democrats who will be trying to run for president.

Former Vice President Joe Biden’s name is out there, along with high-profile Democrats like Senators Kamala Harris (California) and Kirsten Gillibrand (Texas). Democrat stars of the moment, such as Rep. Beto O’Rourke (Texas), have more recently been added to the list, according to NPR.

Following O’Rourke (8%) are three senators: Elizabeth Warren (%5), Kamala Harris (4%) and Cory Booker (3%). Of the 14 other possible Democratic candidates polled, no one earned more than 2% of support for being the nominee to face Trump in 2020 https://t.co/huSRfqW47D pic.twitter.com/zTtHi79P2z — POLITICO (@politico) November 12, 2018

Sen. Cory Booker (New Jersey) and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (Massachusetts), both names mentioned in 2016, are being talked about as potential candidates again. Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg may even be considering a campaign, and lawyer Michael Avenatti, best known for representing Stormy Daniels, has made it very clear that he wants to run.

At this point, you could almost name just about any Democratic politician, and they’ve been mentioned as potential presidential contenders in 2020.

Several senators, governors and high-ranking politicians have hinted that they may be looking at a presidential run in 2020, according to The Guardian.

There are so many names being discussed, Politico has put together a list of 2020 contenders that they’ve promised to update regularly — a promise they’ve been forced to stick to, so far.

As of mid-November, there are 40 names on the list. They include actor Dwayne Johnson, businessman Mark Cuban, and Hillary Clinton’s 2016 running mate, Tim Kaine.

All things considered, the 2020 race to the White House promises to be a bit of an unorganized mess — to put it mildly.

Imagine what a catastrophe the primary debates would be with 40 people vying for a spot in the discussion. Even a 24-hour news cycle might not be enough to cover all the chaos.