Why You Should Be Terrified Of Trump’s Rambling, Ridiculous ‘Daily Caller’ Interview [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of KC Morgan and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Donald Trump spent about 30 minutes talking with The Daily Caller on Wednesday, and gave an interview laced with misinformation, rambling thoughts and a marked inability to stay on topic. He either ignored or couldn’t answer policy questions, ranted about the Mueller investigation and showed a complete lack of understanding on multiple subjects.

It’s nothing new, really, and maybe that’s why it’s so easy to shrug and dismiss most of what he says. But that’s not possible to do. Because the man saying all these ridiculous things and downright lies is the President of the United States of America.

And that’s the reason why everyone should be terrified of the interview Donald Trump gave, and the completely unfocused, delusional mindset it reveals.

The Daily Caller could hardly be more Trump-friendly. This is a conservative website filled with opinion pieces that back up Trump’s every deed, and the interviewer did their level best to give only simple questions to the President. They also gallantly tried to keep him on-topic and get him to actually answer the questions, a feat that proved impossible.

A question about Matthew Whitaker, the acting Attorney General, quickly devolved into a rant that Mueller’s investigation is illegal.

“I knew him only as he pertained, you know, as he was with Jeff Sessions. And, um, you know, look, as far as I’m concerned this is an investigation that should have never been brought. It should have never been had,” he said, in response to a question about any other names he may have for the Attorney General position.

“It’s something that should have never been brought. It’s an illegal investigation. And you know, it’s very interesting because when you talk about not Senate-confirmed, well, Mueller’s not Senate-confirmed,” Trump said.

It should be noted here that every job does not need to be confirmed by the Senate. Attorney General does. Special Prosecutor is not a role that is confirmed by the Senate.

Everything @realDonaldTrump discussed in exclusive Oval Office interview:

• Nielsen

• @CNN lawsuit

• The Lame Duck Congress

• FL recount

• Amazon

• Antifa/Tucker Carlson incident

• Takeaways from 2020 Electionhttps://t.co/uEYs5REpe7 — The Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) November 15, 2018

“Sir, I do want to turn to policy,” the Daily Caller interviewer said at one point, according to a partial transcript from Vox.

“Sir, right now, in 2010 we saw several pieces of major legislation passed in a lame-duck Congress. What can we expect your and the Republican agenda to be in this Congress? Is it going to be an immigration fix? What about criminal justice reform? What are the two to three things you’re looking at?” The Daily Caller asked.

“We’re working on many things. Criminal justice reform we’re working on very hard. We have a meeting today, did you know about that? We have a meeting today,” Trump said.

“Get these two in, all right? I think we have a chance at that. We should be able to fix health care. We should be able —”

“Just one second, sir, on that criminal justice bill. Is that the Jared Kushner-backed bill that you want to focus on?” The Daily Caller attempted to keep him on track.

“The answer is I’m looking at it very closely, okay? I am. It’s a good thing. You know, Texas is backing it, if you look at Mississippi and Georgia and a lot of other places, they believe in it, those governors, and they’re conservative people. Rick Perry’s a big fan.”

And this seems to be the extent of Donald Trump’s knowledge on an important bill. He was then asked about immigration, and the rant that ensued soon became yet another discussion of the Mueller investigation.

“What about immigration, sir?” The Daily Caller asked. “Are you will to shut down the government if you don’t get a certain set of policies?”

“I may be. I may be. I’ll have to see how it plays out. But I may very well be willing to shut down the government,” Trump said. He then talked about building a wall, saying “you have to have a barrier.”

“Look, we have a chance of, they can do presidential harassment, put very simply, and I’ll be very good at handling that, and I think I’ll be better than anybody in the history of this office. And in a certain way, I look forward to it because I actually think it’s good for me politically, because everyone knows it’s pure harassment. Just like the witch hunt, the Mueller witch hunt. It’s pure harassment. It’s horrible. It’s horrible that they’re allowed to get away with it,” Trump said.

“Again, not Senate-confirmed but, you know.You have 17 people, half of them worked for Hillary Clinton, some on the foundation. The Hillary Clinton Foundation. I mean, you think of it.”

The question was about immigration, in case you forgot — as Donald Trump clearly did.

What’s worse, this isn’t even the strangest stuff Trump said in the interview. He talked about voter fraud, displaying a clear misunderstanding of voter ID laws in the process, and claimed victory over the midterm elections, despite the fact that Republicans lost the House and lost their supermajority.

The interview was so absurd, CNN has already printed a list of the 36 most outrageous lines in the transcript. This includes such gems as “The Republicans don’t win and that’s because of potentially illegal votes, which is what I’ve been saying for a long time. I have no doubt about it,” and “we’ve been doing incredibly on trade deals and trade with my whole staff of traders, because that’s what they are.”

The Daily Caller printed a complete transcript of the interview.