Donald Trump Thinks It Takes ID To Buy Cereal [Opinion]

And they said it was Mitt Romney who was the out-of-touch rich guy who couldn't possibly understand normal life.

Despite the fact that there is no evidence to support his claims, Donald Trump is sticking to his guns that voter fraud is rampant in Florida and that Democrats are doing everything they can to “steal” three elections away from Republican candidates.

Votes continue to be counted in Georgia and Florida eight days after the midterm elections, as three races are still too close to call in these two states. Florida is still looking for a governor and a senator, and Donald Trump is making claims of “fraud” all over Twitter. This is despite how current Florida governor Rick Scott, a Republican, has said there is no evidence of voter fraud, according to the Huffington Post.

However, one of Trump’s recent comments about the alleged fraud stood out, as he seemed to suggest that something as simple as buying cereal would require a voter ID.

“The Republicans don’t win and that’s because of potentially illegal votes,” Trump told the Daily Caller on Wednesday.

“It’s really a disgrace what’s going on. If you buy a box of cereal — you have a voter ID.”

For many, it may seem that the quote portrays Trump as someone who has never actually purchased a box of cereal. His claim makes absolutely no sense whatsoever, so it’s hard to understand what point he’s making here.

“You know, if you go out and you want to buy groceries, you need a picture on a card. You need ID,” Trump said at a rally in Florida this past July.

This statement is also wildly incorrect. When reporters attempted to reach the White House to ask if Trump has ever purchased groceries in his life, they did not return a comment.

Based on his comments, one could argue that Trump has not only never purchased groceries, but doesn’t even have a working knowledge of what happens inside a grocery store. As most everyone knows, you will not be asked for your ID at the grocery store — unless you are paying for the groceries with a check. In that case, you will be asked for an ID. But most people don’t pay for groceries by check, and some stores no longer accept them.

Moreover, Florida does have voter ID laws that require voters to show a form of identification when they vote. Voting was the topic of discussion, both times, when Donald Trump made his erroneous claims about grocery shopping, so it can be inferred that he thinks it takes no ID to vote in Florida.

The state of Florida requires either a state-issued driver’s license, a Florida ID card issued by the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, a U.S. passport, military or student ID, a debit or credit card, a concealed carry license, or several other forms of ID, per the Florida state government website. Voters in Florida are required to show an ID that contains their signature.

According to Ballotpedia, 34 states are already enforcing or will soon be enforcing voter ID requirements. Of these, 17 states require photo ID.

None of the 50 states require ID for grocery shopping.