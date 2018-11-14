Trump Makes Absurd Claim Of Voter Fraud — People Vote, And ‘Put On A Different Hat’ To Vote Again [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Chris Walker and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

As Florida continues to try and figure out the exact vote count in two separate electoral races from last week’s midterms, President Donald Trump is making dismissive and outright fraudulent claims about the integrity of votes in the state.

Trump previously demanded that vote counting stop at once, per previous reporting by the Inquisitr. Without any evidence to back up his claims, he said that “many ballots are missing or forged” in the races for governor and U.S. senator, which are both within recount status at this point. The president added he had no interest in learning what the true count of the election was, stating that Florida “must go with election night” returns that were reported without all of the votes having been tabulated.

His dubious claims continued to delve into the more absurd on Wednesday. The Daily Caller published an exclusive interview which they had conducted with Trump about Florida, in which he went on and on about the process being unfair to Republicans and producing questionable ballots in favor of Democrats — once again, providing no evidence to his claims.

Trump claimed, among other things for instance, that people without voter IDs were allowed to cast ballots — disguising themselves after they finished voting and coming back to the polling place to do so again.

President Trump accuses people of changing their clothes and returning to cast additional ballots in disguise. (there's no evidence of this) “Sometimes they go to their car, put on a different hat, put on a different shirt, come in and vote again." https://t.co/aRE5nHnxv8 — Sarah Westwood (@sarahcwestwood) November 14, 2018

“The Republicans don’t win and that’s because of potentially illegal votes,” Trump explained. “When people get in line that have absolutely no right to vote and they go around in circles. Sometimes they go to their car, put on a different hat, put on a different shirt, come in and vote again. Nobody takes anything. It’s really a disgrace what’s going on.”

He made another questionable claim after that, invoking the trope of needing an ID to buy groceries — a claim that is grossly inaccurate.

“If you buy a box of cereal — you have a voter ID. They try to shame everybody by calling them racist, or calling them something, anything they can think of, when you say you want voter ID. But voter ID is a very important thing.”

On that last point, Trump is arguing that voter ID laws are racist. That’s because they are — according to the ACLU, 11 percent of Americans don’t have an ID that would be valid for voting. Looked at demographically, that number increases for African Americans, of which one-in-four don’t have an ID. Obtaining an ID takes time, and costs money — especially when you consider travel expenses — according to the ACLU. It is effectively a poll tax in some people’s minds.

The debate on ID laws should continue to be carried out — those who support them make some interesting points that need to be discussed. But Trump’s attempts at smearing voters in Florida go beyond the pale. He makes up baseless stories that may or may not have actually happened… nobody knows for sure, because Trump himself is telling them without citing where he got his information from.

This cannot be tolerated by any decent person. The votes — all of them — must be counted, despite Trump’s dubious claims.