New Poster For ‘Toy Story 4’ Hints At Something Bad Happening – Is This The End For Woody? [Opinion]

This may end up being the saddest Pixar movie of all time.

A lot of people aren’t entirely sure what to make of Toy Story 4 as many are excited about it but some believe Pixar should have ended it after part three. No matter what side of that you may fall on, the movie is happening and it will be released next summer. A teaser trailer and poster have even been released for it now, and the poster actually makes it seem as if something extremely sad is going to happen. Possibly something incredibly bad.

But, is this the last time that Sheriff Woody will be seen? Could Pixar and Disney actually kill off one of their main characters? Would they

On the morning of November 12, 2018, Pixar released the teaser trailer for Toy Story 4 and it doesn’t give much away at all. It simply shows some of your old toy friends happy to be together and they are joined by a new toy Forky who, ironically enough, is a fork.

Along with the teaser, the synopsis for the movie was released as reported by ComicBook.com, and it details how Woody realizes there is more out there. He comes to the realization that there is life outside of a bedroom and more to life than “taking care of his kid.”

While nothing is confirmed and won’t be until Toy Story 4 is released on June 21, 2019, one has to wonder if this is the end for Sheriff Woody.

This is the poster that was released along with the teaser trailer, and it certainly seems quite simple. The more you look at it, though, the more you realize that the poster has plenty of depth and certainly insinuates that Toy Story 4 is bringing something really bad.

In the poster, the release date is revealed along with Sheriff Woody tipping his hat and seemingly about to turn and walk away. There are no other words. It doesn’t say the title of the movie. All we get is Sheriff Woody tipping his hat with a rather somber look on his face.

That makes it incredibly hard to think that anything good is coming from Toy Story 4. Sure, the movie may end up being great, but if you thought you shed a lot of tears at the end of Toy Story 3, the fourth film may require an entire crying towel.

Let’s not forget that a couple of months ago, Tim Allen revealed that the ending of the movie is very “emotional.” Allen, the voice of Buzz Lightyear, even said that while recording the dialogue, he “couldn’t even get through the last scene.”

Tom Hanks didn’t help ease the fears of dread either.

Tom Hanks says Toy Story 4’s ending brought him to tears: https://t.co/PYofoDZ6wo pic.twitter.com/uQzyZyzTSq — Consequence of Sound (@consequence) November 12, 2018

While it may be emotional, it’s hard to think any of the main characters would actually be killed off or die. Disney has too much invested in merchandise and their theme parks to get totally get rid of a popular character.

Hanks, the voice of Woody, said that he had a really hard time going in and recording the final day of dialogue for Toy Story 4, as reported by Today.

“The way you record ‘Toy Story,’ you’re in a room with the team that has created it. When I went in for my last day of recording, I wanted to have my back to them, because usually, you’re facing them so you can look right up and you can talk about it. But I didn’t want to see them and I wanted to pretend they couldn’t see me. “When I realized what they were going for, I realized, ‘Oh, this is a moment in history.'”

So, the two main characters of the movie are saying that it will be extremely emotional and that the final scene/ending was hard to get through. Now, a very foreboding poster is released along with a synopsis that reveals there may be more to life than just being a child’s toy. It’s really hard to imagine what Pixar and Disney may have in store for the entire gang in Toy Story 4, but something big is coming. It may be the saddest moment ever.

It may be the end of the road…for Sheriff Woody.