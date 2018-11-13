Why Hillary Clinton Is Doomed To Lose The Presidential Election Every Single Time [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of KC Morgan and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

All the experts on all the channels said that Hillary Clinton was going to win the presidency in 2016. But then, she didn’t. Now, rumors are swirling in Washington that Clinton is planning to run yet again. It would be her third presidential run.

It would be a mistake.

A new book titled Shattered: Inside Hillary Clinton’s Doomed Campaign lists all kinds of reasons why Clinton’s campaign ultimately failed, according to CBC. Though she won the popular vote by an enormous margin — millions of votes, in fact — she did not gain enough electoral college votes to ultimate grab the victory.

The book has a laundry list of people to blame for Clinton’s 2016 loss, the BBC reports. James Comey, the former director of the FBI, is called out by name. “If not for the dramatic intervention of the FBI director in the final days we would have won the White House,” it says.

Vladimir Putin, Barack Obama, the media, Bernie Sanders, Jill Stein, sexism, resentment toward white people — all of these things and people were to blame for Clinton’s loss. The text ultimately also blames Hillary Clinton herself, saying, “I was the candidate. It was my campaign. Those were my decisions.”

Maybe some people didn’t vote for Hillary Clinton because she’s a woman. Maybe some people didn’t vote for her because she’s a Democrat. Maybe some people were truly wooed by Donald Trump.

But the reason Hillary Clinton can’t win the presidency is actually very simple: she’s just not well-liked enough. Clinton has the resume. She’s got the smarts. She has the financial backing and the party support. She has name recognition. She’s a good speaker, and she’s got good writers.

Hillary Clinton has every ingredient to mount a presidential campaign, but she doesn’t have that “it factor” that leads to a successful campaign win. Hillary Clinton doesn’t appeal to middle America, everyday people. That’s why she lost to Donald Trump, who does have that ability.

Opinion: Reinventing herself as a liberal firebrand, Hillary Clinton will easily capture the 2020 nomination, write @Mark_Penn and Andrew Stein https://t.co/twD4zDgrgy — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) November 12, 2018

“Clinton will fight this out until the last dog dies. She won’t let a little thing like two stunning defeats standing the way of her claim to the White House.”

This is a statement from former Clinton pollster and New York City politician Andrew Stein, as reported by CNN.

They’re calling it “Hillary Clinton 4.0,” according to New York Magazine. But Hillary in any carnation won’t win the presidency, because not enough people actually like her. Blame the Russians. Blame the Trump campaign. Blame Bill Clinton, if you like.

I was never a Hillary Clinton hater, but there was a time I wasn't a huge fan. It's remarkable how dramatically my opinion (and understanding) of her changed once I started listening *to her* instead of relying on news and opinion filtered through other people's opinions of her. — Melissa McEwan (@Shakestweetz) November 12, 2018

Hillary Clinton is seen as a dyed-in-the-wool Democrat who’s been a part of the system for generations, because that’s literally who she is. And that’s clearly not what the country wants when they go to the polls. They vote for what’s new, what’s exciting, what’s different.

And lately, they’ve been voting for people who don’t come from the political machine churning away in Washington, D.C. That isn’t going to change in 2020 or in any other election.