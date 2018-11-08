Here’s What We Can Learn From The Smartphones With The Longest Battery Life [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of David Johnson and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Travel + Leisure offers tech fanciers a new article titled “6 Smartphones With Enough Battery Life for a Full Travel Day,” a piece that promises to promote the top phones in that category. The phones listed are as follows.

Huawei Mate 10 Pro Google Pixel iPhone X Samsung Galaxy Note 9 BlackBerry Key2 LG V30

One of the first things that we have learned in the last few years is that premium price points and extensive battery life do not necessarily go together. Sometimes, the midrange or even low end phones have a better chance of lasting through the day. Before smartphones, it was common for cell phones to last for a week or more between trips to the charger. The more that phones do, the more burden the battery has to bear.

Another lesson learned over time is that truly heroic battery life demands some compromises. There is a good chance those compromises are worth it. Just be aware that for the battery to go all day and then some, you will need to be more forgiving about some other features. The Mate 10 Pro is a good example. This is what Travel + Leisure had to say.

“Though you’ll have to settle for lower resolution pics with this one, it could be worth the sacrifice as the 10 Pro will give you the juice you need to last not one, but two days. Yes, you read that correctly. ‘Huawei’s Mate smartphones have made a bit of a name for themselves as powerhouse devices that come with long battery life and a big screen,’ the Guardian reported. ‘With a 50-hour battery life and premium design, the Mate 10 Pro is no exception.'”

It used to be that the worst thing you could do if you wanted to prolong your battery life was to brighten up the screen. In the era of computational photography where the CPU does more work than the display, taking a high-resolution photo is probably the toughest thing on a modern smartphone battery.

Another important lesson is that iPhones do not have great battery life compared to the competition. Though it was released too late to make this list, the iPhone XR has the best staying power of any iPhone ever made — including the iPhone XS Max. And it is still not enough to last as long as something like the BlackBerry Key2, a smartphone not even on the radar for most mobile buyers.

Perhaps the most eye-opening lesson is that when it comes to consumer purchasing decisions, battery life is apparently a low priority. Neither the Mate 10 Pro nor the Key2 are going to move the market — even though they have prodigious battery life. There are simply too many ways for people to compensate for less battery. They either get fast charging solutions, or more commonly, they buy a battery pack that can charge their phone while they are on the go, giving them whatever battery life they need.

When it comes to the complete package, the most impressive phone on the list is the Samsung Galaxy Note 9. It combines 24-hour battery life with all of the bells and whistles turned on — with no compromises.