Does Trump Really Consider Himself The Axl Rose Of Politics? [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Tim Butters and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Just how deep does the President’s appreciation of 1980’s hair rock go?

Never one to keep an opinion to himself when it can be vehemently shared with the world, Guns N’ Roses singer Axl Rose recently lashed out at President Trump for having the audacity to play ‘Sweet Child O’ Mine’ at a rally in West Virginia.

The flame-haired singer took to social media in a particularly irritable mood and snapped, “Just so ya know… GNR like a lot of artists opposed to the unauthorized use of their music at political events has formally requested r music not b used at Trump rallies or Trump associated events,”

“Personally I kinda liked the irony of Trump supporters listening to a bunch of anti Trump music at his rallies but I don’t imagine a lot of ’em really get that or care.”

So far so good. It’s Axl’s music and everyone’s entitled to an opinion. Here’s the rub. Axl’s tirades against Trump are probably upsetting the big man more than the Guns N’ Roses singer knows because the President once liked to think of himself as the Axl Rose of politics.

As we travel down life’s highways and byways, the sight of something unpleasant and upsetting, often catches our eye in the rearview mirror, and temporarily ruins the journey.

For some, Donald Trump is that toxic unpleasantness, which once witnessed, sits heavily in our stomach, like a prime slice of undigested offal or super-strength bacteria, that remains curiously immune to the most potent antibiotics.

Trump, on the one hand, considers himself not so much a pestilent plague sent to darken our days and stalk our thoughts like an apocalyptic curse straight from the pages of the Old Testament, but more as the Axl Rose of the political world.

Now, while you can call Axl Rose a lot of things, to call him Donald Trump is beyond the pale.

But that’s exactly what Trump did in not so many words, according to former Guns N’ Roses manager Doug Goldstein.

Think Donald Trump, and you think flabby features, a peculiar hairdo, ill-fitting suits, the spoilt perfumed aroma of low-level corruption, and a slightly nasal whine which keeps on whining, but when Trump looks in the mirror he doesn’t see a portly president gone to seed, he sees a lycra short clad rock n’ roll wild-man who once fronted the most dangerous band in the band and could have his pick of all the slick chicks.

It’s no secret that Trump is a hard rocking son of a you-know-what with a booming baritone and self-esteem issues, and probably in his younger years could have made the grade in one of the lesser cock rock acts such as Quiet Riot, Ratt, or perhaps even Stryper, but to compare himself with Axl Rose is a sure sign Donald’s always been a firm believer in punching above his weight.

According to Goldstein, Trump made the comparison when he came backstage at a Guns N’ Roses gig at Madison Square Garden in 1992.

“We’re playing five shows at Madison Square Garden in 1992. I hear, ‘Is Doug Goldstein around?’ I look, and it’s Donald Trump… I said, ‘Yeah, this is Doug Goldstein.’ He said, ‘Can you make a pass for me?’ I said, ‘Yeah sure.’ “So, being quizzical, I said, ‘Why are you here?’ He said, ‘I want to meet the Donald Trump of rock and roll.’ I said, ‘I give up.’ He said, ‘You know Doug, when you’re an underdog, everybody puts you to the top. Press, your fans, and once you get to the top, they jerk your a** back to the ground. That’s what Axl Rose is.’ So I introduced Axl to him after the show.”

It’s not certain what Trump and Rose talked about when they met, perhaps Donald pointed at Axl’s famous skimpy lycra shorts and asked, “Where can I get me some of them boy?” Who knows! But no-one’s ever compared Trump to Rose again since.